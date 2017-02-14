Country(s)
Mondo exhibiting sport flooring at NIRSA; flooring also featured in Unified Sports Experience section
COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Mondo, the global leader in the indoor sport, contract and track and field flooring markets, will be exhibiting is rubber flooring for student intramural or recreation centers in booth No. 805 during NIRSA Feb. 21-24 at the Gaylord National in National Harbor, Maryland.
Ideal for collegiate recreational sports facilities, Mondo flooring is:
--Durable. Withstands static loads such as heavy weights and cardio equipment.
--Hygienic. Antibacterial and antimicrobial throughout.
--Environmentally friendly. 100 percent recyclable, GREENGUARD Gold Certified.
--Low maintenance. Requires no permanent waxes, stripping chemicals or harsh cleaners.
--Safe. Slip and fire resistant; antistatic; no plasticizers, heavy metals, formaldehyde or asbestos; low emission of volatile organic compounds.
--Comfortable. Feels good underfoot without affecting the movement of heavy rolling loads; warmer than ceramic flooring due to better thermal conductivity.
--Quiet. Exceptional acoustic properties effectively reduce the sound of foot traffic for reduced noise pollution.
--High performance. High dimensional stability for withstanding high static and rolling loads, such as carts, tables and chairs; no heat welding required.
In addition, Mondo's Mondoten flooring will be featured in the Unified Sports Experience tennis demonstration area at the conference.
About Mondo
Mondo (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/
An official supplier of athletic tracks for the past 11 Olympic Games and the competition surface since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Mondo also is the official supplier or sponsor of more than 100 sports federations and associations. More than 260 world records have been set on tracks made by Mondo.
A family-owned business since its founding in 1948, the company sells its products in more than 196 countries through Mondo-owned manufacturing companies in Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and China. For news updates, visit mondoworldwide.com (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/
Mondo is a registered trademark of Mondo.
