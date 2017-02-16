Country(s)
BGASoft to increase resources to meet needs of Validation Professional Services Team
Validation Professional Services in Life Sciences and Regulated Environments - Regulated environments follow regulations governed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and industry best practices, laid out by organizations such as PMI (PMBOK), SWEBOK, ISPE and IEEE. BGASoft will define and manage your risk, and ensure your IT systems are compliant and fit for purpose, by following these best practices, regulations and guidances – including 21 CFR Part 11 for Life Sciences.
BGASoft offers professional services for validation efforts including software in regulated environments such as Life Sciences. BGASoft can step in to take ownership of, or act as a supplemental resource, to in-house validation efforts. Because IT Programs are under increasingly stringent demand for additional resources and quick turn-around on validation projects, BGASoft CEO, Gabriel Balint is addressing the need. Professional services for Life Sciences projects are at the top of the company's priority list to address. "We've added additional resources to address the increase in demand. Our goal is to partner seamlessly with our customers, by helping to manage the validation life cycle from the initiation of the validation project through completion."
BGASoft subject matter experts can help define and manage risk, review and analyze your existing data workflows and help you achieve more efficient use of that data. We'll review existing systems (including data analytics for better use of the processed existing data), help pinpoint and identify where there are problems or areas to streamline, and recommend resolutions to better manage and use the data produced. We'll help you establish and maintain compliance integrity for your regulatory needs, including internal and external audit conformance.
Contact us to discuss your "must haves" for compliance and conformance in Life Sciences and regulated environment processes and workflows.
BGASoft is a leader in Services and Cloud Informatics for the Laboratory. BGASoft offers turnkey solutions for Clinical, Molecular, Biosample Repositories and Billing built on its open, flexible LIMSABC platform. BGASoft also offers fuller, more customized solutions through its Professional Services organization which offers software consulting, development and validation. For more information go to www.bgasoft.com.
