BGASoft to increase resources to meet needs of Validation Professional Services Team

Validation Professional Services in Life Sciences and Regulated Environments - Regulated environments follow regulations governed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and industry best practices, laid out by organizations such as PMI (PMBOK), SWEBOK, ISPE and IEEE. BGASoft will define and manage your risk, and ensure your IT systems are compliant and fit for purpose, by following these best practices, regulations and guidances – including 21 CFR Part 11 for Life Sciences.