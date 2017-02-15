 
Industry News





Marcus Nannini's book, Chameleons, turns the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor inside out

If you have lived on Oahu, one of these Japanese midget submariners could have been your neighbor.
 
 
CHAMELEONS IMAGE OF TORPEDO TRACK
CHAMELEONS IMAGE OF TORPEDO TRACK
 
CAREFREE, Ariz. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The I-16-tou, a Japanese midget submarine, successfully penetrated Pearl Harbor early on the morning of December 7, 1941. It launched 2 torpedoes, one of which turtled the mighty U.S.S. Oklahoma. Eventually the 2 man Crew abandoned their badly damaged little submarine in West Loch. They swam ashore, connected with pre-arranged contacts and melded into the population as if human Chameleons. This is their story.

In focusing on who, perhaps, is the ultimate "illegal alien" Marcus Nannini turns our attention to Lieutenant (junior grade) Masaharu Yokoyama. Yokoyama was the most qualified of the five midget submarine commanders who were sent to attack Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He was charismatic, courageous, focused and lived by the words: "Vision, Spirit, Patience and Honesty."

Nannini transports the reader from the image of sailors crawling for their lives over the hull of the capsizing U. S. S. Oklahoma, into modern day Oahu, and points in between with seamless transitions as the life of Yokoyama is peeled open for inspection. Nannini uses no fewer than 16 images to bring to life the people and events depicted in this harrowing tale of courage in the face of nearly overwhelming odds.

It is a story of courage, questioning moral certainty, duty, honor, and, above all, doing the right thing without regard to potential negative consequences.

What they are saying:

"A well-written novel requires an author to master many skills.  For me, the most important is to keep the reader so engrossed that he or she finds it hard to take a break.  Based on this…, Chameleons is such a story." Don Westenhaver, Southern California Writers Association.

"Overall, I thought it was a great story. I liked your transitions and use of flashbacks, as well as your approach for the presentation of Chameleons." John Bean, EBooks2Go.

"Chapter Fourteen (the Plank Bar) is the best chapter of any book I've ever read." David S. Mathias, Rebel Woodworking.

http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/chameleons-marcus-a-nannini/1125696093?ean=9780692814352

https://www.amazon.com/Chameleons-Actual-Events-Commander...

http://www.books2read.com/MarcusNannini

ISBN: 0692814353

ISBN 13: 9780692814352

LIBRARY of CONGRESS Control Number: 2016920544

Contact
Marcus A. Nannini
***@aol.com
End
Source:Marcus A. Nannini
Email:***@aol.com
Posted By:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Oahu, Day of Infamy, Japanese surprise attack
Industry:Accounting
Location:Carefree - Arizona - United States
