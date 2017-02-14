News By Tag
Fortune, Great Place to Work® Name RSM a Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services
The results draw from surveys of 36,750 employees who assessed their firms' leadership, benefits, camaraderie, work-life balance and other factors essential to a happy, high-functioning team. Colleagues who gave their workplaces high marks overall were notably more likely to express loyalty and pride in their work.
"At RSM, we value the many contributions our employees make to help our middle market clients succeed," said Joe Adams, managing partner and CEO of RSM US LLP. "In return, we strive to provide our employees with programs, benefits and development opportunities that help them succeed – both professionally and personally. Being named a 'Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services' reaffirms that our efforts to create a differentiated talent experience – one where employees' unique needs, ambitions and aspirations are understood and appreciated – are making a difference."
The Best Workplaces stood apart from their peers on questions assessing professional development and the ability of their leadership. Winning organizations also received higher scores on their benefits and community involvement.
"It's no secret that the value of a professional services organization lies in its people," said Great Place to Work's Executive Vice President, Kim Peters. "The Best Workplaces invest in their staff's knowledge and wellbeing, creating a high degree of trust that's reflected in their work for clients."
The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee survey feedback from Great Place to Work–Certified™
About The Best Workplaces for Consulting & Professional Services
Published together with Fortune, the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services ranking is based on feedback from more than 36,750 employees at Great Place to Work–Certified organizations in the consulting or professional services sectors. Employees completed an anonymous Trust Index© survey, answering questions about how frequently they experience the building blocks of a great workplace. Employees rated leadership strength, benefit quality, opportunities for professional growth and support for work-life balance, among other factors. Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of 5 percent or less.
Earning a place on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself from peers by creating a Great Place to Work For All™. Rankings reward organizations where not only the majority of their employees experience a great place to work, but these experiences are highly consistent regardless of who people are or what they do within the organization. Results were considered based on the complexity of the employee population and relative to peer performance.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industries.
Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US. When sharing on social media about the 2017 Best Workplaces for Giving Back, please use the hashtag: #bestworkplaces.
About RSM US LLP
RSM US LLP is the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, with 9,000 people in 90 offices nationwide. It is a licensed CPA firm and the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in over 120 countries. RSM uses its deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of clients to help them succeed. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.
