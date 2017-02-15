Storage Made Easy Adds Object Storage Veteran Doug Soltesz as Director of Product Solutions

Storage Made Easy have added object storage veteran Doug Soltesz as Director of Product Solutions focussing on the Last Mile of Object delivery to end users.

-- Storage Made Easy (SME), the leading Enterprise File Fabric, today announced that Doug Soltesz has joined the company as Director of Product Solutions.Doug is another key addition that forms part of a strategy to increase enterprise expertise as the company continues to win enterprise business in the object storage and governance and compliance market.Based in San Francisco, Doug worked for both SwiftStack and Cloudian, leaders in on-premise object storage. Doug's focus has been to build solutions, enabling end users to seamlessly consume next generation Cloud APIs. His passion stems from experiencing first hand the challenges of today's IT professionals as CIO of Budd Van Lines for 10+ years. An early adopter of virtualization, VDI, and Cloud, Doug has shared his knowledge by coaching developers and Enterprises alike. A noted speaker and panelist, he has conducted sessions at AWS Re:Invent, VMworld, OpenStack Summit and Citrix Synergy. As Director of Product Solutions, Doug looks to solve the "Last Mile" problem - issues experienced when consuming today's mix of private and public Cloud storage.Jim Liddle, CEO, said, "I am really pleased to have Doug onboard. Along with recent hires Erik Joelsson, Director of Engineering, and Steven Sweeting, Director of Product Management, Doug is a key hire with regards to our increasing focus on enterprise engagement due to infrastructure modernisation projects that encompass content consolidation and optimizing / replacement of existing storage footprints."The SME solution facilitates integration from the front end identity managements system, provides user controlled encryption, and audit and compliance within the hub, that facilitates last mile delivery to the object storage, inclusive of legacy protocol support so that companies can continue to use FTP, SFTP, WebDav to get data into the object storage.The Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Share and Sync Fabric enables IT to regain control of "cloud sprawl", unifying private and public file sharing into a single, converged storage infrastructure that can easily be managed and be used to set governance and audit controls.The SME solution offers a "blanket" that enterprises can privately apply to wrap around all their data: on premises, within a public cloud, or on a third party software vendors' cloud (SharePoint or SalesForce for example). Customers use SME for security, encryption, audit, and control as well as to provide a data unification platform.Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.Follow us on Twitter @SMEStorage and visit us at www.StorageMadeEasy.com to learn more.