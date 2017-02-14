News By Tag
Power Manager 4.6 - Automation and Energy Saving Software for Mac
DssW, the leading developer of Mac energy saving software, today announced the release of Power Manager 4.6 for Mac. This release adds new Schedule Assistant tasks, Dark Mode support, and numerous refinements.
"Power Manager 4.6 adds new Schedule Assistant tasks dedicated to running a single tool. These tasks will simplify many of our customers' schedules as no scripting is required." said Graham Miln, Director. "This update also includes support for Dark Mode, where macOS's menu bar and Dock are darkened. Getting all this right was trickier than we expected but it turned out well."
New in this release are seven Schedule Assistant tasks. The Schedule Assistant provides a quick and easy way of creating events. The new tasks help users create events that require a single executable to be run, such as a command line tool. Such events were possible previously but only through the event editor.
The new executable Schedule Assistant tasks include a suggested argument list. This list includes difficult to find values, such as Volume UUIDs needed to automate mounting volumes, and an absolute path item.
Power Manager's status menu bar has been extended to include a sixty minute delay option. The menu now supports toggling between advancing and delaying pending triggers by holding the Control key.
For more information about Power Manager and to download a 30 day demonstration visit: https://www.dssw.co.uk/
Pricing and Availability
Power Manager is available through the DssW web site for 49.95 USD.
Power Manager 4.6 supports macOS 10.7 – 10.12.
We aim to support the three latest major versions of macOS. Beyond the supported versions, we continue to provide technical support but do not provide code updates: https://www.dssw.co.uk/
This update is highly recommended and is free for users of Power Manager 4. Existing users can update using Power Manager's automatic software update.
About DssW
DssW is an English software company set up by John Fancourt and Graham Miln. The company formed in 1997 to develop and distribute the first edition of Power Manager. Twenty years later, DssW continues to develop leading Mac energy saving software.
Contact
Graham Miln
support@dssw.co.uk
