February 2017





Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Forecast to 2024

Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Product, By Application, By Procedure, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast To 2024.
 
 
DALLAS - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2024 from USD 6.5 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The global pressure monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, procedure, end-user, distribution channel and by geography.

By Product:

·         Blood pressure

·         Pulmonary Pressure Monitors

·         Intraocular Pressure Monitors

·         Intracranial Pressure Monitors

By Application:

·         Respiratory Disorders

·         Glaucoma

·         Cardiac Disorders

·         Neurological Disorders

·         Dialysis

By Procedure:

·         Non-invasive

·         Invasive

By End-User:

·         Hospitals

·         Ambulatory Surgical Centres and Clinics

·         Diagnostic Laboratories

·         Physician

By Distribution Channel:

·         Direct Tenders

·         Retail

Based on geographical segmentation the global pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into 5 geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report of this market covers data for major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa.

Read more: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-press...

Major Players of Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market:

·         Withings SA

·         Koninklijke Philips N.V.

·         American Diagnostic Corporation

·         General Electric Company

·         Welch Allyn

·         OMRON HEALTHCARE Co. Ltd.

·         A&D Medical, SunTech Medical, Inc.

·         Spirit Medical Co.

·         Briggs Healthcare

·         Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

·         Siemens Healthcare GmbH

·         Medtronic

·         CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Rossmax International Ltd.

·         GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

·         OSI Systems, Inc.

·         NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

·         Compumedics Limited

·         Electrical Geodesics, Inc.

Other Reports:

Global Surgical Robots Market – Industry Trends And Forecast To 2024

Report Access: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/surgical-rob...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number-317, Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune-411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

