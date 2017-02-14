News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Forecast to 2024
Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Product, By Application, By Procedure, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast To 2024.
The global pressure monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, procedure, end-user, distribution channel and by geography.
By Product:
· Blood pressure
· Pulmonary Pressure Monitors
· Intraocular Pressure Monitors
· Intracranial Pressure Monitors
· Intracranial Pressure Monitors
By Application:
· Respiratory Disorders
· Glaucoma
· Cardiac Disorders
· Neurological Disorders
· Dialysis
By Procedure:
· Non-invasive
· Invasive
By End-User:
· Hospitals
· Ambulatory Surgical Centres and Clinics
· Diagnostic Laboratories
· Physician
By Distribution Channel:
· Direct Tenders
· Retail
Based on geographical segmentation the global pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into 5 geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report of this market covers data for major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa.
Read more: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Major Players of Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market:
· Withings SA
· Koninklijke Philips N.V.
· American Diagnostic Corporation
· General Electric Company
· Welch Allyn
· OMRON HEALTHCARE Co. Ltd.
· A&D Medical, SunTech Medical, Inc.
· Spirit Medical Co.
· Briggs Healthcare
· Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
· Siemens Healthcare GmbH
· Medtronic
· CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Rossmax International Ltd.
· GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.
· OSI Systems, Inc.
· NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
· Compumedics Limited
· Electrical Geodesics, Inc.
Other Reports:
Global Surgical Robots Market – Industry Trends And Forecast To 2024
Report Access: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Office Number-317, Amanora Chambers,
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune-411028
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
+1-888-387-2818
shubham.dwivedi@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse