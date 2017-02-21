News By Tag
A Miracle Healing Service with Christian Healing Center is scheduled for March 10th
"You can ask God to change your future," said Daniel Murray, Director of the Christian Healing Center. "Guests will learn how to pray for blessings and remove curses," he added. Daniel will also discuss '65 Promises of God for your Children and Grandchildren'. "Our words can bless our children, our family and nation," said Daniel. Attendees will learn how to bless their children and family. Healing and teaching of all of God's children will take place.
More information can be found on www.ChristHealsUs.com or by calling 386-679-7300.
Daniel, a long-term host on WAPN radio, prays for callers to the station to be healed by Jesus. His healing prayer line, every first and third Thursday from 9:30 to 11:00AM, focuses primarily on callers receiving God's love. Many callers have been healed by Jesus. The Christian Healing Center also offers private prayer appointments every Tuesday afternoon from 1:00PM—7:00PM.
Contact
Christian Healing Center
***@gmail.com
