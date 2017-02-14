Hong Kong, the most expensive city to rent as an expat

Media Contact

--EuroCost International publishes its 2017 worldwide ranking of rents paid by expats. This survey compares 2- and 3-bedroom flats worldwide, using exchange rates from end December 2016.Strong changes have occurred in the top spots this year: after four years on top, London is no longer the most expensive city for expats to rent a flat. This is the direct consequence of the Brexit vote: the devaluation of the pound sterling has opened the way to Hong Kong, although price level in the Asian city has not increased.Tokyo is now 2, resulting from a rental price increase (a major first for several years) and from the yen revaluation.In Europe, London remains first, followed by Geneva, Moscow and Zurich.Paris is now 27and is no longer the most expensive city in the euro zone since it has been overtaken by Amsterdam this year.1 Hong Kong2 Tokyo3 London4 New York5 Luanda6 San Francisco7 Juba8 Geneva9 Moscow10 Singapore11 Beirut12 Washington13 Doha14 Los Angeles15 Shanghai16 Sydney17 Osaka18 Zurich19 Mumbai20 MiamiAll details about 2017 expat rent worldwide ranking and comments by geographical area onEuroCost International specializes in expatriation and conducts expat cost of living surveys in more than 300 locations worldwide.Those data are used by HR professionals to calculate their expat remuneration packages.EuroCost International cost of living indices are updated 4 times a year (in March, June, September & December). They are based on a basket of 350 goods and services representative of the consumption habits of expatriates and can be customised to fit any company's or organisation's salary policy. Those indices are available on a city-to-city comparison basis.EuroCost International also provides specific reports on rental costs, school costs, business trips or on quality of life for expats.