Industry News





Hong Kong, the most expensive city to rent as an expat

 
 
LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Major highlights
•          Consequence of the Brexit vote: London is no longer the most expensive city to find a flat for expats
•          American cities continue to progress in the ranking
•          Amsterdam has overtaken Paris as the most expensive city in the euro zone

EuroCost International publishes its 2017 worldwide ranking of rents paid by expats. This survey compares 2- and 3-bedroom flats worldwide, using exchange rates from end December 2016.

Strong changes have occurred in the top spots this year: after four years on top, London is no longer the most expensive city for expats to rent a flat. This is the direct consequence of the Brexit vote: the devaluation of the pound sterling has opened the way to Hong Kong, although price level in the Asian city has not increased.

Tokyo is now 2nd, resulting from a rental price increase (a major first for several years) and from the yen revaluation.

In Europe, London remains first, followed by Geneva, Moscow and Zurich.
Paris is now 27th and is no longer the most expensive city in the euro zone since it has been overtaken by Amsterdam this year.

2017 Ranking

   City
1  Hong Kong
2  Tokyo
3  London
4  New York
5  Luanda
6  San Francisco
7  Juba
8  Geneva
9  Moscow
10  Singapore
11  Beirut
12  Washington
13  Doha
14  Los Angeles
15  Shanghai
16  Sydney
17  Osaka
18  Zurich
19  Mumbai
20  Miami

All details about 2017 expat rent worldwide ranking and comments by geographical area on http://www.eurocost.com/en/news/123-expat-rent-prices-wor...

About EuroCost International
EuroCost International specializes in expatriation and conducts expat cost of living surveys in more than 300 locations worldwide.
Those data are used by HR professionals to calculate their expat remuneration packages.
EuroCost International cost of living indices are updated 4 times a year (in March, June, September & December). They are based on a basket of 350 goods and services representative of the consumption habits of expatriates and can be customised to fit any company's or organisation's salary policy. Those indices are available on a city-to-city comparison basis.
EuroCost International also provides specific reports on rental costs, school costs, business trips or on quality of life for expats.

Media Contact
EuroCost International
Nathalie Wilkin
+352 26 25 33 21
nathalie.wilkin@eurocost.com
Source:
Email:***@eurocost.com
Posted By:***@eurocost.com Email Verified
