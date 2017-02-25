Country(s)
The Atlas Group LC Hires Disruptive Advertising To Manage Google Ad Campaign
LAS VEGAS & HENDERSON, Nev. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlas Group LC, a residential Las Vegas property management firm, has engage Disruptive Advertising to manage their new Google Ad campaign.
"We decided to switch a large portion of our advertising budget away from direct mail and engage the world of digital media. Once that decision was made it was then between boosting our SEO Organic presence or moving towards Google Ads. We determined that in the long run it was better to increase our immediate results with Google Ads. Assuming that the project is a success, it will help build an increased budget that will then include both direct mail as well as delving into longer term results with SEO Organic marketing efforts."
So far the endeavor has been spot on. Results over the past few months have shown a significant increase in customer traffic in both new management acquisitions as well as prospective tenant traffic and filled rental vacancies.
"Not having been in the digital market before, there still needs to be some time to set base line results so that additional ads or specific changes to current ads can be accurately measured. Fortunately the results so far have been good and we will continue with what we have been doing. It's good for our owners and potential tenants, and what's good for them is ultimately good for us as well."
Our continual growth can be attributed to accessible experienced management, bilingual personnel, and very reasonable fees. Our offices are not hampered by layers of authority or divisions of labor. At the Atlas Group we train our people to be able to do just about everything. It is very frustrating for an owner or a tenant to deal with several different people to get a couple of easy questions answered. Some firms have one person handle maintenance, another shows property, someone else inspects property, and another person handles all the finances. This is frustrating and confusing for everyone. At the Atlas Group an owner or a tenant only has to talk to one efficient property manager to get all their questions answered. In addition our owners are not locked into a long term contract. Being required to stay with a management company, or for us to keep an owner, when the chemistry is not positive, is not good for anyone. We want owners to stay with us because of what we do for them, not because they have to. Many of our owners have been with us over 10 years and some over 15 years.
For more information on our property management services or available rentals please visit our website at www.property-
Contact
Andrew Pourghahreman
725-244-4700
***@property-
