February 2017
Occupational & Environmental Exposures to Gasoline Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses gasoline and potential environmental and occupational exposures to it.

"As recently as 2015, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that over 140 billion gallons of gasoline were consumed in the United States alone," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "While most people do not come in contact with gasoline or its vapors frequently, workers in some occupations may. Skin contact, ingestion and breathing gasoline vapors can cause a myriad of health concerns which we touch on in this new video."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include: EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental, VOETS and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/w27Dt8Kaw8s



To examine more than 480 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 1,992,000 times or to join more than 2,495 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

