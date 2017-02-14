Brelby Theatre Spring Classes - Nurturing Artist Growth in the Valley

Brelby Class

Cassandra Symonds

Cassandra Symonds

--said Education Director John Perovich. "I speak frequently with audience members, collaborative artists, and our company members about what classes we should be offering at the theatre. This spring, we have 4 exciting class offerings that focus on playwriting, acting, directing, and musical theatre," he said.Thank you for checking out our upcoming educational programs! We offer a wide range of classes with a variety of meeting times. Please click on the name of the class to sign up. We ask that everyone sign up no less than 2 weeks before the class begins.The following classes are offered on a weekly basis, with a total of 6 classes per workshop.Teaching Artist: John PerovichDates/Times:Thursdays beginning March 16, ending on April 20; 7PM to 9PMCost: $75.00Participants should have prior experience with playwriting. This class provides an exploration of playwriting through the examination and writing of one act plays. Participants are expected to read and write outside of class and bring in material on a weekly basis. Reading material is provided by the instructor. Teaching Artist John Perovich's credentials include instructing playwriting at Stockton University, Arizona State University, and Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Perovich is the instructor of film and theatre at Metropolitan Arts Institute.Teaching Artists: Shelby Maticic, C.J. O'HaraDates/Times:Saturdays beginning March 18, ending on April 22; 12PM to 2PMCost: $75.00Do you love musicals? Do you find yourself bursting randomly into song? Do you belt your heart out while driving to show tunes? Let us introduce you to Brelby's newest intensive: musical theatre! Participants will explore solos, duets, and ensemble numbers from a range of different musicals. This is the perfect opportunity to develop musical theatre skills, increase your knowledge of musical theatre, and to prepare materials for future auditions. Teaching Artists Shelby Maticic and C.J. O'Hara bring a wealth of knowledge, coaching, compassion, and energy to their musical theatre work. Expect to learn, challenge yourself, and have fun!Teaching Artist: John PerovichDates/Times:Thursdays beginning April 27, ending on June 1; 7PM to 9PMCost: $75.00Participants must have prior experience with playwriting. This class focuses on principles and strategies for writing the full length play. Participants are expected to read and write outside of class and bring in material on a weekly basis. Additionally, participants are expected to complete a full length play at the conclusion of the course. Reading material is provided by the instructor, but emphasis will be placed on writing. Teaching Artist John Perovich's credentials include instructing playwriting at Stockton University, Arizona State University, and Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Perovich is the instructor of film and theatre at Metropolitan Arts Institute.Teaching Artist: Carolyn Platt McBurney & Brian MaticicDates/Times:Saturdays beginning April 29, ending on June 3; 12PM to 2PMCost: $75.00This workshop is designed for those interested in a focused environment for exploring styles and techniques of acting and directing. The workshop will consist of scene studies from modern and contemporary plays. All materials will be provided by the instructors. Additional time for rehearsals and memorization will be required outside of class.Teaching Artist: John PerovichDates/Times:The following Saturdays, 12PM to 3PM: 1/28, 2/25, 3/25, 4/22, 5/27, 6/24, 7/22, 8/26, 9/23, 10/28, 11/18, 12/16 Cost: FREEWrite Club is a free and open group for playwrights looking for a supportive community to share the ongoing development of their work. Through monthly meetings, participants can expect to have their work read aloud and receive constructive feedback. The teaching artist will also keep members informed of ongoing playwriting competitions and festivals. Write Club is primarily for writers, but is open to anyone interested in learning more about playwriting and new play development."Participants in our classes do not need to have prior experience,"Perovich explained. "At Brelby, we believe it's important to step out of one's comfort zone and to take risks trying something new. Additionally, our teaching artists work to create and sustain a welcoming and supportive environment,"he said. "We work to make our classes affordable. All classes are $75 for 6 weeks—a total of 12 hours of instruction—a low cost of about $12 per class."