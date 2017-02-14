 
News By Tag
* Brelby Theatre Company
* Spring Classes
* Historic Downtown Glendale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Glendale
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Brelby Theatre Spring Classes - Nurturing Artist Growth in the Valley

 
 
Brelby Class
Brelby Class
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Brelby Theatre Company
Spring Classes
Historic Downtown Glendale

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Glendale - Arizona - US

Subject:
Projects

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- "There is something for everyone in the upcoming classes at Brelby Theatre Company," said Education Director John Perovich. "I speak frequently with audience members, collaborative artists, and our company members about what classes we should be offering at the theatre. This spring, we have 4 exciting class offerings that focus on playwriting, acting, directing, and musical theatre," he said.

2017 Classes & Workshops

Thank you for checking out our upcoming educational programs! We offer a wide range of classes with a variety of meeting times. Please click on the name of the class to sign up. We ask that everyone sign up no less than 2 weeks before the class begins.

Workshops for Spring 2017

The following classes are offered on a weekly basis, with a total of 6 classes per workshop.

Playwriting Intensive – Writing the One Act Play
Teaching Artist: John Perovich
Dates/Times: Thursdays beginning March 16, ending on April 20; 7PM to 9PM
Cost: $75.00

Participants should have prior experience with playwriting. This class provides an exploration of playwriting through the examination and writing of one act plays. Participants are expected to read and write outside of class and bring in material on a weekly basis. Reading material is provided by the instructor. Teaching Artist John Perovich's credentials include instructing playwriting at Stockton University, Arizona State University, and Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Perovich is the instructor of film and theatre at Metropolitan Arts Institute.

Musical Theatre Intensive
Teaching Artists: Shelby Maticic, C.J. O'Hara
Dates/Times: Saturdays beginning March 18, ending on April 22; 12PM to 2PM
Cost: $75.00

Do you love musicals? Do you find yourself bursting randomly into song? Do you belt your heart out while driving to show tunes? Let us introduce you to Brelby's newest intensive: musical theatre! Participants will explore solos, duets, and ensemble numbers from a range of different musicals. This is the perfect opportunity to develop musical theatre skills, increase your knowledge of musical theatre, and to prepare materials for future auditions. Teaching Artists Shelby Maticic and C.J. O'Hara bring a wealth of knowledge, coaching, compassion, and energy to their musical theatre work. Expect to learn, challenge yourself, and have fun!

Playwriting Intensive – Writing the Full Length Play
Teaching Artist: John Perovich
Dates/Times: Thursdays beginning April 27, ending on June 1; 7PM to 9PM
Cost: $75.00

Participants must have prior experience with playwriting. This class focuses on principles and strategies for writing the full length play. Participants are expected to read and write outside of class and bring in material on a weekly basis. Additionally, participants are expected to complete a full length play at the conclusion of the course. Reading material is provided by the instructor, but emphasis will be placed on writing. Teaching Artist John Perovich's credentials include instructing playwriting at Stockton University, Arizona State University, and Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Perovich is the instructor of film and theatre at Metropolitan Arts Institute.

Acting & Directing Workshop
Teaching Artist: Carolyn Platt McBurney  & Brian Maticic
Dates/Times: Saturdays beginning April 29, ending on June 3; 12PM to 2PM
Cost: $75.00

This workshop is designed for those interested in a focused environment for exploring styles and techniques of acting and directing. The workshop will consist of scene studies from modern and contemporary plays. All materials will be provided by the instructors. Additional time for rehearsals and memorization will be required outside of class.

Write Club
Teaching Artist: John Perovich
Dates/Times: The following Saturdays, 12PM to 3PM: 1/28, 2/25, 3/25, 4/22, 5/27, 6/24, 7/22, 8/26, 9/23, 10/28, 11/18, 12/16 Cost: FREE

Write Club is a free and open group for playwrights looking for a supportive community to share the ongoing development of their work. Through monthly meetings, participants can expect to have their work read aloud and receive constructive feedback. The teaching artist will also keep members informed of ongoing playwriting competitions and festivals. Write Club is primarily for writers, but is open to anyone interested in learning more about playwriting and new play development.

"Participants in our classes do not need to have prior experience," Perovich explained. "At Brelby, we believe it's important to step out of one's comfort zone and to take risks trying something new. Additionally, our teaching artists work to create and sustain a welcoming and supportive environment," he said. "We work to make our classes affordable. All classes are $75 for 6 weeks—a total of 12 hours of instruction—a low cost of about $12 per class."

With more details or questions about Brelby's classes, check out Brelby's website, http://www.brelby.com and/or contact Perovich at john@brelby.com.

Contact
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
End
Source:Brelby Theatre Company
Email:***@universalaccessproductions.org Email Verified
Tags:Brelby Theatre Company, Spring Classes, Historic Downtown Glendale
Industry:Arts
Location:Glendale - Arizona - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Universal Access Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share