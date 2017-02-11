 
Audiences Groove to S Shata's New Music "G Swag Main Wav"

Are you bored of hearing old hip hop and rap tracks? Then, you should start paying attention to S Shata and enjoy his beats in "G Swag Main Wav" on soundcloud.
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- S Shata, the famous hip hop singer has released his new flagship single "G Swag Main Wav" in soundcloud. The track includes all the elements of rap and hip hop music. Variations, breakdowns, bridges and drum beats are swiftly incorporated in this hip hop single. Shata wants to redefine the hip hop genre of music. Therefore, he has introduced all new beats in this track. "G Swag Main Wav" showcases his rapping sense and completely different style of rapping is also incorporated.

S Shata has melded music fragments from few old records to introduce an endless flow. This new singer inputs Caribbean dialects in his tracks to create a good ambience. The combination of hard hitting beats and word playing ability makes his songs the excellent one in soundcloud. His goal is to take the baton from other winning artists on soundcloud. Wonderful stringed instrument chords, significant bass line and snap beats are interlinked with each other in his song.

This new star is receiving high appreciation from soundcloud users and listeners. Well, S Shata's talent is unstoppable. He has already released variety of hit tracks. The new single "G Swag Main Wav" is really awesome. Here, the horns are injected to make it more energetic. S Shata is prepared to entertain his fans by launching other hit songs based on hip hop and rap genre.

"G Swag Main Wav" focuses on all necessary components of hip hop music. S Shata chiefly highlights the song structure rather than verses and punch lines. There is a presence of catchy hook at some point of the song. Fans predict to get more hit tracks from this rising star. This new star will soon win over other hit tracks. S Shata, is available on other social media like twitter, facebook, and instagram. Keep connected to get more information about this rockstar!

If you are interested to linten this track follow this link:https://soundcloud.com/sshata/g-swag-main-wav

