Vancouver-Based Technical Apparel Maker Steps Up With a New Type of Socks

Highstance Apparel, a new brand of technical clothing, announced it has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its newest product, the Neverquit Socks.
 
 
Neverquit Socks
Neverquit Socks
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Highstance Apparel, a new brand of technical clothing, announced it has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its newest product, the Neverquit Socks. Innovatively woven with proprietary Activated Hexagon footpads paired with odor-eliminating zinc oxide, these new socks are made to provide superior durability, wearability and comfort. It was even tested with a 45cm high egg drop with amazing results - the cushioned padding protected the egg and there was not a single crack.

The Highstance Neverquit Sock will be equipped with:

- Proprietary Activated Hexagon Shock Absorption to provide superior comfort and cushioning

- Zinc Oxide to eliminate odor-causing bacteria

- 3 Dimensional Weaving to protect against pinched leg hairs and sock sag

- Anti-Blister Tab to protect the heel against chafing and blisters

"It's a sock that not only deals with discomfort and foot odor, but is also designed to be both a casual, dress, and athletic sock to accommodate the professional and active modern man," says CEO Leo Chen. "We are bringing an age-old product into the modern world of pre-work runs, mid-day yoga sessions, and after work hikes."

Highstance launched their Kickstarter campaign for the Neverquit Socks on February 15, 2016. The Neverquit Socks - half apparel, half tech product - will be manufactured in Taiwan, a major tech hub. In a world of Smart TV's and internet-connected refrigerators, Highstance Apparel looks to bring innovation to your sock drawer.

Highstance Apparel is a company focused on producing tech-first takes on classic apparel products. The company has plans to increase their product line with new items such as boxers and undershirts.

Website: www.highstance.com

Kickstarter URL: http://kck.st/2kqf25j

Melanie Po
***@highstance.com
Source:HIGHSTANCE FASHION INC
