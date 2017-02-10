Country(s)
Airforwarders Association Supports Five Year Term for TSA Administrator
The Airforwarders Association (AfA) vigorously agrees, "Six Administrators over three years gives short shrift to the importance of transportation security. Continuity of leadership is critical to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and a five year appointment will provide much needed stability," states AfA's Executive Director Brandon Fried. Senators on both sides of the aisle were very interested in the proposal.
More immediately, Mr. Fried adds, "We fully appreciate that these are early days in the new Administration but we urge the Trump Administration to propose a new Administrator as expeditiously as possible. Senate confirmed leadership is critical for the day-to-day leadership of TSA. Unburdening the transportation industry of regulations that no longer add value to security is absolutely necessary."
About The Airforwarders Association:
The Airforwarders Association represents more than 350 trade-focused companies and more than 300,000 employees who move air, land and sea cargo through the supply chain. The Association's members range from small businesses with fewer than 20 employees to large companies employing over 1,000 people and business models varying from domestic to worldwide freight forwarding operations. In short, they are the travel agents for freight shipments moving cargo in the timeliest and most cost-efficient manner, whether transported by plane, truck, rail or ship.
