Girl Scout Cookie Milkshakes Debut At P'unk Burger On East Passyunk To Benefit Local Girl Scouts
On Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19, P'unk Burger will serve Caramel Delight, Toasted S'mores, Thin Mint, Chocolate PBJ and Cinnamon Shortbread cookie shakes.
"I wanted to partner with the Girl Scouts because I am a mother of six girls and I feel that anything that helps girls realize their potential is worth investing in," said owner Marlo Dilks.
Although Marlo was never been a Girl Scout herself, as a parent and small business owner, she realizes how important the sense of purpose that the Girl Scouts provides for young girls really is. She feels that organizations like the Girl Scouts are more important now than ever before.
"With the ever increasing pressure to have both parents work outside the home, kids are far too often left behind to roam. Organizations like this help give kids something good to do. They help them to take interest in things and to stay focused," says Dilks.
GIRL SCOUT COOKIE-INSPIRED MENU
The five new cookie shakes will feature Girl Scout cookies purchased from Troop #91297. Descriptions are found below for all shakes:
Caramel Delight Cookie Shake - Vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle, toasted coconut, caramel, sea salt, Caramel deLites cookie pieces
Toasted S'mores Cookie Shake - A kicked-up version of our P'UNK s'mores shake with vanilla ice cream, Nutella, marshmallow, graham cracker and S'mores cookie
Thin Mint Cookie Shake - Vanilla ice cream, fresh mint leaves, crushed Thin Mint cookies, chocolate drizzle
Chocolate PB Cookie and Jelly Shake - Peanut butter ice cream, Nutella, grape jelly with crushed Peanut Butter Patties
Cinnamon and Shortbread Cookie Shake - Cinnamon ice cream from The Franklin Fountain, vanilla ice cream, crushed Shortbread cookie, cinnamon-sugar sprinkled on top
All five of the milkshake flavors are available for $8.00 each with customer's choice of whole milk, almond milk or soy milk. There is no additional charge to add a BYO to shakes.
BYO BOOZY COOKIE SHAKES
For adults that want to add a grown-up twist to their childhood favorite flavors, P'unk Burger invites patrons to BYO after 6:00pm Saturday and Sunday. BYO is no extra charge. Dilks suggestions for BYO are as follows:
Caramel Delight Cookie Shake - A dark spiced rum will bring out the vanilla and coconut flavors of this shake
Toasted S'mores Cookie Shake - A chocolate whiskey will enhance the sweet marshmallow and chocolate flavors of the s'more
Thin Mint Cookie Shake - An Irish whiskey like Tullamore Dew is spicy enough to not be overpowered by the mint in the shake
Chocolate PB Cookie and Jelly Shake - A barrel aged rum with bring out the salty and sweet notes of both the peanut butter and the chocolate; a vanilla or flavored vodka can also add a nice added layer here as well
Cinnamon and Shortbread Cookie Shake - The slight spiciness and sweet creaminess of RumChata liqueur blends nicely with this shake
For more information visit punkburger.com, call 215-468-PUNK, tweet @punk_burger and follow P'unk Burger on Facebook.
