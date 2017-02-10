News By Tag
StartupWind Launches Business Model Canvas Helps Entrepreneurs Build Compelling Business Plan
Business Model Canvas coupled with social feedback drives fund ability of equity crowd-funding campaigns.
StartupWind network has been growing rapidly with over 2,000 users, 150 business ideas and tens of thousands of network interactions.
"Getting seed funding is hard butgetting ready for funding is even harder! We are pleased to deliver Business Model Canvas to augment our Social Ideation platform. It allows entrepreneurs to quicklycreate each component of their business plan while getting rapidnetwork feedback from expert mentors at each step. Thissolidifies their plan into a compelling pitch that is essential for securing seed funding."said Naren Patil, Founderof StartupWind.
StartupWind's BMC helps build a compelling business plan by:
· Providing simple tools to create the entire business plan –customer segments, value proposition, channels, revenues and costs
· Providing high quality, rapid mentor feedback that entrepreneurs use to iteratequickly
· Giving control to get feedback from only trusted private groups or from the entire network
· Allowing mentors to provide frictionless, low-touch feedback tohelpentrepreneurs from their alma mater succeed
· Engaging crowd-funding investors early so they can closelysee the evolution from idea to afunding-ready pitch
"I have been using StartupWind sincethe last academic quarter. StartupWindis a great way for students to get quick feedback and engage mentorsin real time. There is very little learning curve. Feedback from a variety of perspectives facilitates multiple cycles of learning in a single academic quarter.We look forward to usingupcoming enhancements and features." said Professor Mark Werwath, Director of Farley Center of Entrepreneurship, Northwestern University.
"We have been using StartupWind for the 'Entrepreneurship in Action class' for social ideation. StartupWind provides a frictionless way to create and share ideas with their peers and expert mentors. The students appreciated the speed and quality of the feedback. We are excited about the upcoming capabilities – Business ModelCanvas and Equity Crowdfunding which willhelp our students get ready for and secure seed funding." said Professor Suresh Bhagavatula, Chairperson, Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Development, IIM Bangalore.
About StartupWind
StartupWind™
Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, StartupWind unveils a new way to connect, ideate and fund startups.
Please visit www.startupwind.com for more information.
Company Name: StartupWind, Inc
Address: 4701 Patrick Henry Drive, Building 22, Suite 125,
Santa Clara, CA 95054
PR Contact: Uday Dhanikonda
Phone: 408 645 5766
Email: uday@startupwind.com
Web: https://www.startupwind.com
StartupWind, Inc
***@startupwind.com
