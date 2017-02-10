News By Tag
The Prosperity Consulting Group Advisors Awarded As Five Star Wealth Managers
Donald N. Hoffman, MS, CPA, is the President of The Prosperity Consulting Group, LLC. His background as a financial advisor, accountant and business consultant enables his clients to benefit from his experience in the investment, tax, business and retirement planning fields. Drawing on over 35 years of practice, Don's passion lies in strategically planning for clients' retirement, diversifying their stock portfolios, guiding them through complex business matters and optimizing long-term success with investment guidance.
Donna Gestl, CFP®, AIF®,is Senior Vice President and a Partner at The Prosperity Consulting Group, LLC. With over 20 years of experience, Donna educates and empowers clients to make the best financial decisions by providing independent advice and financial options. Donna's belief that clients' interests always come first has led her to pursue an Accredited Investment Fiduciary certification, providing her with specialized knowledge and application of fiduciary standards.
Lauren Rebbel, CFP®, CDFA®, is a Partner at The Prosperity Consulting Group, LLC. She specializes in working with successful and affluent women, including those who are going through a life-changing transition. Lauren takes the time to listen and understand her clients' financial objectives and concerns, before delivering advice and offering solutions in concert with clients' attorneys, tax advisors, bankers, mediators and other trusted advisors.
Linda Stapf, CPA, is a Financial Advisor at The Prosperity Consulting Group. Linda's passion to help clients protect their wealth stems from her personal experience. After Linda's father passed away when she was a teenager, her mother was faced with reduced income while struggling to keep a mortgage and business afloat. Driven by what happened to her family, Linda is deeply invested in her clients' success. With a background as a licensed financial advisor and CPA, Linda has over 20 years of experience providing comprehensive financial services to clients in Howard and Carroll counties.
The Prosperity Consulting Group, LLC, is a leading Wealth Management Company dedicated to providing objective financial planning services and investment advice to businesses, individuals, families and institutions. The firm adheres to a comprehensive approach helping clients address key areas of planning that are critical to financial success: Investment, Retirement, Estate, Tax, Business and Insurance. For more information, please visit our website at www.prosperityconsult.com.
Securities offered through Triad Advisors, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The Prosperity Consulting Group, LLC.The Prosperity Consulting Group, LLC is not affiliated with Triad Advisors, Inc.
Maggie Spivak
***@prosperityconsult.com
