SoftInWay and OPEN MIND Technologies Offer Total Turbomachinery Solution
The AxSTREAM® Software Platform provides an integrated and streamlined approach to turbomachinery design. The software consists of a number of different modules to perform preliminary design, meanline and streamline analysis, CFD and FEA, blade profiling, and rotor dynamics, bearings analysis, and rotor design for compressors, pumps and turbines. These tools are used to produce optimal components, considering speed, power, range, and life. The interactive and user-friendly design process enables these conditions to be achieved efficiently and reliably.
hyperMILL® is a modular complete CAM solution for 2.5D, 3D, 5-axis, HSC/HPC, and mill-turning processes as well as its special applications and highly efficient automation solutions. The CAM software provides technology-leading geometry analysis and tool path calculations. There are specialized routines designed for efficient programming and machining of these components on 5-axis milling or mill-turn machines. The multi-blade and single-blade turbomachinery solutions are embedded within hyperMILL® that is applied to more broad-based milling, drilling and turning applications, allowing an all-in-one CAM system for turbomachinery developers. Robust CNC postprocessors are also provided to assure strong communication to machine tool controllers.
This partnership between SoftInWay and OPEN MIND brings product, services, sales and technical teams together for a complete software solution. Customers can work with each company to obtain tools, training and services from these industry experts. Both companies are well represented with direct employees and authorized resellers in America, Europe and Asia and look forward to collaborating together to contribute towards the advancement of the turbomachinery industry.
About SoftInWay Inc.
SoftInWay Inc. is a best-in-class engineering company specializing in developing efficient turbomachinery and power plants by offering their industry leading turbomachinery development platform, AxSTREAM ® for design, redesign, and turbomachinery components, as well as engineering services and educational courses. Additionally, SoftInWay also offers AxCYCLE for the design, analysis, and optimization of thermodynamic cycles and AxSTREAM NET for secondary flows and cooling systems.
About OPEN MIND Technologies AG
OPEN MIND is one of the world's most sought-after developers of powerful CAM solutions for machine and controller-independent programming.
OPEN MIND develops optimized CAM solutions that include a high number of innovative features not available elsewhere to deliver significantly higher performance in both programming and machining. Strategies such as 2.5D, 3D as well as 5axis milling/mill turning, and machining operations like HSC and HPC are efficiently built into the hyperMILL® CAM system. hyperMILL® provides the maximum possible benefits to customers thanks to its full compatibility with all current CAD solutions and extensive programming automation.
OPEN MIND strives to be the best and most innovative CAM/CAD manufacturer in the world, helping it become one of the top five in the CAM/CAD industry according to the NC Market Analysis Report 2016 compiled by CIMdata. The CAM/CAD solutions of OPEN MIND fulfil the highest demands in the automotive, tool and mould manufacturing, production machining, medical, job shops, energy and aerospace industries. OPEN MIND is represented in all key markets in Asia, Europe and America, and is a Mensch und Maschine company.
