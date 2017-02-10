Country(s)
PADT, Avnet and Tiempo Development Introduce Design Days, Hosted by Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation
Design Days Brings Arizona's Top Product Development Experts Together to Provide Free Technical Advice to Local Startups
"We've compiled a roster of top industry experts in product development from a wide range of disciplines for Design Days," said Patti Dubois, Assistant Executive Director at CEI. "Our goal is simply to lend a hand to entrepreneurs who aspire to develop great products and software. When we're able to help an organization or individual grow and innovate, it elevates Arizona's technology community as a whole."
CEI lends its fantastic space as participants will gain access to engineers who will be available to offer one-on-one assistance with product development needs. These experts will provide their opinions on the feasibility of an idea, make recommendations on the product development process, provide ballpark estimates on design and development costs, identify key differentiators of a product and more. All companies and individuals needing product development support for physical and software designs are encouraged to participate.
"CEI is the leading incubator and accelerator in the Valley making them the perfect host for Design Days," said Eric Miller, principal and co-founder at PADT. "We are proud to partner with CEI, Avnet and Tiempo in support of helping entrepreneurs develop revolutionary innovations that will continue to put Arizona on the map as a leading tech hub."
PADT, the Southwest's largest provider of simulation, product development, and 3D printing services and products, will provide physical product design and prototyping consultation. Avnet, a global company ranked on the FORTUNE 500 with extensive knowledge of electronic component solutions and embedded computing products, will give advice on electrical engineering. Tiempo Development, named one of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America from 2011 to 2015, specializes in offshore software development in nearshore locations and will provide software architecture consultation.
"We're very excited to be involved with Design Days and to work alongside these wonderful partners," said Mike Hahn, VP of engineering at Tiempo Development. "Our organization has always been dedicated to giving back to the Valley, and I can't think of a better way to support our community than by offering our staff's expertise to budding startups and entrepreneurs."
"CEI has helped to establish one of the premier locations for young technology hopefuls in the nation," said Eric Leahy, Emerging Business Development Manager, Avnet. "The opportunity to be part of the next generation of a tech superstar's growth is something we are always eager to do. I'd like to give a big thanks to CEI, PADT and Tiempo for working with us in putting on such a great event."
Visit the Design Days page at http://www.ceigateway.com/
About Phoenix Analysis and Design Technologies
Phoenix Analysis and Design Technologies, Inc. (PADT) is an engineering product and services company that focuses on helping customers who develop physical products by providing Numerical Simulation, Product Development, and Rapid Prototyping solutions. PADT's worldwide reputation for technical excellence and experienced staff is based on its proven record of building long term win-win partnerships with vendors and customers. Since its establishment in 1994, companies have relied on PADT because "We Make Innovation Work." With over 80 employees, PADT services customers from its headquarters at the Arizona State University Research Park in Tempe, Arizona, and from offices in Torrance, California; Littleton, Colorado; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Murray, Utah, as well as through staff members located around the country. More information on PADT can be found at www.PADTINC.com.
About CEI
The Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation is a community-based business incubator supported by and located on the GateWay Community College campus. CEI provides targeted business services and proactive business support to create a systematic link between technology development, compelling markets and opportunities;
About Avnet, Inc.
From components to cloud and from design to disposal, Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) accelerates the success of customers who build, sell and use technology by providing a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions. Avnet is a global company ranked on the FORTUNE 500 with revenues of $26.2 billion for the fiscal year 2016. For more information, visit www.avnet.com.
About Tiempo Development
Tiempo offers a unique and very successful combination of a Nearshore business model, Agile Methodology, deep expertise, and advanced talent management. Building the powerful software that fits client vision and strategy, no matter whether that client relies on it to run the business or whether it is a product provided to customers. Tiempo helps companies accomplish software releases with great velocity and most cost effectively. To learn more, visit www.tiempodev.com or contact Tiempo Development (mailto:contact@
