eBridge Connections introduces eCommerce Integration For Dummies, your go-to guide for the ins and outs of eCommerce integration
Download your free copy today and discover eCommerce integration best practices while learning how an integration solution can solve your order entry challenges.
For over 25 years, eBridge Connections has been "writing the book" on integration solutions that automate vital business processes and create more efficient workflows for businesses worldwide. Now, with the help of For Dummies, a branded imprint of Wiley, eBridge is proud to offer up their knowledge in a brand new eBook, explaining in plain English the best practices for eCommerce integration solutions.
"At eBridge Connections we're excited to offer this educational resource which will allow merchants to better understand eCommerce integration and discover how a universal integration solution can meet the unique needs of their business," says eBridge Connections President and CEO, Colin Brown. "Our hope is that this eBook will draw attention to an often unheard of solution that really succeeds in making business easier and more efficient."
Would you benefit from having data pushed and pulled from:
· Accounting packages / ERPs such as: NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Epicor, Sage, SAP
· eCommerce platforms such as: Shopify, Magento, BigCommerce, Amazon, eBay, WooCommerce, MIVA, 3DCart
· Trading partners requiring EDI such as: Home Depot, Costco, Sears, Walmart, Target
· CRM systems such as: Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics CRM
As eCommerce continues to grow across North America and the rest of the world, eCommerce Integration For Dummies will help retailers comprehend the typical steps involved in an integration solution, including determining why, when, and how to integrate. For those retailers wishing to sell their products in stores, and/or maintain detailed customer records and data, this book also delves into EDI and CRM integration solutions that empower merchants to sell in more places.
To download your free copy of eCommerce Integration For Dummies, eBridge Connections Special Edition, please visit: www.ebridgeconnections.com/
Please direct questions or comments to marketing@ebridgeconnections.com.
About eBridge Connections
eBridge Connections delivers powerful, cloud-based ERP and accounting integration solutions that automate vital business processes and eliminate the need for manual data entry. The eBridge universal integration platform supports over 30 ERP and accounting systems including products from Microsoft, Sage, SAP, NetSuite, and Epicor. With connections to the leading eCommerce and CRM applications, plus hundreds of EDI trading partners, eBridge Connections has become the integration platform of choice for businesses worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.ebridgeconnections.com.
About For Dummies®
To people who value knowledge, dummies is the platform that makes learning anything easy because it transforms the hard-to-understand into easy-to-use. Through expert editorial, engaging experiences and an approachable style, learners at every level can confidently use their knowledge to fuel their pursuit of professional advancement and personal betterment. With a commitment to maintaining the highest editorial standards and a promise to continue developing new, innovative digital experiences, dummies makes learning anything even easier.
For more information, visit www.dummies.com. Dummies is a branded imprint of Wiley.
Colin Brown, President and CEO
***@ebridgeconnections.com
