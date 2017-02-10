Country(s)
Caiman Communication Launches to Bring Innovative Software and Hardware Solutions to Mobile Operators in Africa and Latin America
Telecom Executives Using "Pain Points" Experience to Focus on Mobile Operator Challenges in Emerging Markets
Caiman's current solutions include a counter measure (voice and text) to the OTT threat to operators, whose revenue streams continue to suffer from OTT activities. Caiman is already in conversation with four operators regarding this solution, and two beta tests are about to commence. This solution can immediately add incremental revenue to the operators' coffers with no upfront investment. An additional Caiman solution involves the use of cost-saving, warranted new and refurbished network and IT gear, which was previously only offered for sale in the Americas. In parallel, Caiman has the option to provide incremental revenue in buying excess network and IT components from its clients. Still another Caiman solution solves the ongoing operator problem of manual payments to its retail channels. This solution uses an automated system to increase accuracy, uncover sales trends, and fact-based indicators to help optimize your global go-to-market for breakthrough sales performance. Another Caiman offer is a turn-key SW package that uses analytics to decrease churn and enhance ARPU. This solution is in production with multiple operators, and its ROI is an expedited one.
Caiman continues to bring new technology partners into its portfolio and is actively in discussion with three additional partners. Technology companies interested in selling to the mobile market in Africa and Latin America should contact Caiman and possibly arrange to meet with us in Barcelona at MWC. Additionally, Caiman continues to seek additional qualified business development agents in both geographies. All Caiman agents must fully embrace Caiman's core values of Transparency, Integrity and Passion.
To learn more about Caiman Communication and its offerings, contact us at: http://www.caimancom.com/
