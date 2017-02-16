 
Laravel is the most trending framework now a days

Laravel is trending now a days because of its unique features. According to Google Trends Larvel framework ought to be one of the most powerful one when it comes to the development.
 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the often-asked questions doing the rounds of the web development industry these days is why Laravel is trending nowadays. After all, there are so many hypertext preprocessor (PHP) frameworks out there. At times, choosing one from such a big crowd can be a matter of great headache, especially for the ones that happen to be uninitiated. There are so many options apart from Laravel such as Zend, CodeIgniter, CakePHP, Yii, and Slim to name a few. Why Laravel? If you wish to find out which one is the most popular one among these you should definitely check out Google Trends.

If you are a business owner and are looking to hire a hypertext preprocessor (PHP) developer you can do much worse than taking a Laravel developer on your payroll. However, before you take any decision as such you should do some research on Google Trends and be conversant with the latest trends and developments in the industry. However, experts would also tell you not to follow in a blind manner, without knowing what you are doing and why you are doing the same. Obviously, when you check out Google you would see that Laravel is being held as the best platform for web development.

As per Google Trends comparison in 2016 Laravel had a market share of 73 per cent followed immediately by WebMatrix that accounted for 17.1 per cent of the market. Third on the list was Lasso with 7.6 per cent of the market and fourth was web2py with 1.8 per cent of the market. Realtime and CubicWeb brought up the rear. You must have a good idea as to which web development system suits your business and work on improving with that one. Let us give you an example over here to illustrate things better.

We often see that certain clothes are 'in', they are in fashion. But should we all wear such clothes? Would it fit us? Would we look good in it? Quite often it is seen that when people do not keep such considerations in mind and follow fashion blindly they end up looking like a laughing stock, a veritable fool if you will. This is why just because Laravel is the trend right now you should not just go ahead and use it without giving much thought to the suitability factor. One of the few reasons Laravel is growing to such an extent is because of the contribution being put in by many a Laravel programmer and developer.  For more details visit at https://magnetoitsolutions.com/hire-laravel-developer/

About Magneto IT Solutions: When you avail the services of Magneto IT Solutions you become a part of a fraternity where you can avail the services of some of the best Laravel designers and developers in the whole wide world. These developers have immense experience in working with this hypertext preprocessor framework and the organization itself caters to clients in places such as the United States of America, Canada, and the United Kingdom to name a few. As an offshore service provider it can also reduce your costs and give you the quality you deserve.

