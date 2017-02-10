Dexlab Analytics is Conducting a Month-Long Corporate Training for Representatives of WHO

DexLab Analytics the reputable data science and analytics training institute based in Gurgaon, Delhi NCR and with branches in Pune, Maharashtra are conducting a month long corporate training session on data analytics, for the representatives of WHO.

We are Proud to Host Corporate Training for WHO Reps!

The Delhi NCR headquartered analytics training institute – DexLab Analytics is hosting a month long corporate training session on Data Science, R Programming, and Statistical Modelling using R. This training session is being held for the representatives of WHO for the Central of Disease Control, Ministry of Health Royal Government of Bhutan.The training will be held at their Gurgaon branch and the delegates from WHO have travelled all the way from Bhutan and will be staying for a month for attending this training session. It is a matter of great pride and honour for the team of seasoned industry expert trainers at DexLab Analytics, who will be conducting this training on the subjects of R Programming, Data Science using R and Statistical modelling with R.The corporate training session started from the 8of February 2017, and will go on until 8March 2017. It is therefore, understandable that the demand for analytical skills is definitely the need of the hour for the people associated with global health and welfare.The WHO delegates that are visiting DexLab Analytics are for the Central of Disease Control, Ministry of Health Royal Government of Bhutan who are preparing their officials to better counteract pandemic diseases with data-driven insightful preparation against globally concerning health hazards.Speaking on this event, the CEO of DexLab Analytics stated, "DexLab Analytics with their team of experienced corporate trainers who offer instructions, in the highly demand skills such as Big Data Hadoop, R Programming, SAS Programming, Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Visualization using Tableau and Excel is looking to pave a path of Corporate Training Excellence in Big Data and Analytics for all our Corporate training partners".Thus, it is evident from the industrial developments that skills in data analytics and their potentialities for the healthcare sector is slowly but surely being realized by the concerned authorities, and they are making efforts to train their personnel in these skills. Hope this will render our future of healthcare, smarter with more data-centric diagnoses and procedures.DexLab Analytics is the premiere data analytics-training institute in India that has gathered a good reputation over the years through their detailed academic endeavours in high demand professional courses like Big Data Hadoop, R programming, SAS, Business Analytics, Credit Risk modelling, Tableau, Excel etc. They are presently headquartered in Gurgaon with branches in Pune and Noida. They also offer online courses on data analytics for the above-mentioned courses.