Concern For Pets Rises Over Bacterial Infection Found In Contaminated Water

Bay Area veterinarians are warning dog owners about a recent outbreak of a deadly bacterial infection called leptospirosis, a contaminant usually found in standing water. The recent weather of heavy flooding, rains, and mudslides that has moved through the Bay Area may be contributing to a higher incidence of leptospirosis."We're strongly urging pet parents to act now and protect their dogs against this potentially deadly infection," stated Dr. Robert Trimble DVM, Head of Veterinary Services at Fuzzy , an in-home veterinary service caring for pets throughout the Bay area. "Many pet parents are not aware of the leptospirosis vaccine, as it is not usually considered a "core" vaccine in many veterinary clinic's vaccine protocols. In light of the recent storms and floods, it is important to take the necessary precautions and protect your pet against this preventable infection." Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that typically occurs after a dog has ingested or come into contact with water that is contaminated with leptospira bacteria. However, dogs can also become infected by coming into direct contact with infected animal tissues, by eating infected meat, or by coming into contact with the urine of an infected animal when drinking from puddles or standing water.According to the American Veterinary Medicine Association, some common signs of leptospirosis may include fever, shivering, muscle tenderness, increased thirst, vomiting or diarrhea, loss of appetite, or lethargy. If you suspect that your pet has come into contact an infected animal or infected water source, please contact your veterinarian."If you have not yet had your pet vaccinated against leptospirosis, we encourage you to do so," said Dr. Trimble. " Fuzzy has a pet health membership model that includes the leptospirosis vaccine (Rabies, DAPP, Canine Influenza, and Bordetella are also included) delivered by hand-picked vets in the comfort of your home throughout the SF Bay Area." Fuzzy is a pet health company with a mission to make it easier for pet parents to keep their pets healthy. Our membership model includes world class in-home veterinary care delivered by hand-picked vets, and a mobile app with features such as Ask-a-Vet telemedicine, electronic health records, and a personalized pet health program. In addition, a Fuzzy membership includes all flea, tick and heartworm medication to ensure that your pets get all the basic care they need.


