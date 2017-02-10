

Salt Cave Inc. Warns Entrepreneurs and Salt Cave Enthusiasts of Fraud and Misrepresentations in the Wellness Industry RUTLAND, Vt. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- As the salt cave trend continues to sweep the country, more entrepreneurs and salt cave enthusiasts mull over the idea of owning their own salt cave. A great return on investment and providing the public with a much needed service, what's not to love?



Owning and operating a salt cave can be an emotionally and financially rewarding experience. However, Salt Cave Inc. has seen an uptick in unscrupulous businesses working over honest individuals in the pursuit of the all mighty dollar.



"I've received phone calls from salt cave owners asking me to repair their cave after they hired an inexperienced individual to build their cave," said Dr. Margaret. "Hiring someone without any experience or knowledge about building salt caves turns into a very costly mistake. Sometimes, the cave needs to be totally rebuilt to function properly or even turn a profit."



Not only are caves being built by inexperienced companies and individuals but these so called salt cave builders are misrepresenting their skills, knowledge and even past projects. Dr. Margaret urges all individuals considering building a cave to check references. "Often, these individuals and/or companies will use our salt cave pictures and claim that they built our caves to reel in unsuspecting individuals. I would strongly urge all those that are considering building a cave to ask about any caves that have been built by the company and then follow up with the actual salt cave owner," Dr. Margaret warned. Additionally she added, "you will not get an original design from one of these builders, they pattern our newest construction designs- and do so very poorly.



A big sign that there is a design error is a dust on participants' clothing after the session. High levels of salt in the cave is not therapeutic and could be dangerous for asthma suffers."



Dr. Margaret encourages salt cave enthusiasts to confirm the authenticity of the salt cave they are going to use. Homemade and/or caves built by companies with no experience should be avoided.



Moreover, caves built by inexperienced companies or individuals fail to thrive. When asked what other consequences a business owner may face if they employ an inexperienced company she stated, "I can tell you if your cave will be successful by looking at the design and the location. An unprofessional low quality cave will fail as soon as a professionally built high end cave is built in the general area."



Dr. Margaret urges all those considering building a salt cave to use professional and proven salt cave companies. Dr. Margaret Smiechowski is the foremost expert on Himalyan salt caves and built the first salt cave in North America.



For more information, readers can contact Dr. Margaret Smiechowski at



