Devil Dog Shirts Reaches a Milestone with 100,000 Followers

Devil Dog Shirts is celebrating it's 100k milestone! We continue to serve our fellow Marine Corps Veterans by offering them quality apparel and gear at affordable prices! Thank you for your support! Semper Fi!
 
 
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Devil Dog Shirts has reached a milestone in it's growth with 100,000 Followers on Facebook.  We would not be able to acheive that without the support of our fellow Marines.  Devil Dog Shirts started out on January 2015 as an infant company.  Now February 2017 we have reached our 100,000 follower milestone.

Devil Dog Shirts exists to serve our fellow Warfighters by providing quality Marine Corps Apparel and Gear.  The designs on our Marine Corps Apparel, Coins, Posters, Patches, and Decals reflect the warrior ethos of our Corps.  Devil Dog Shirts is proud to serve our active duty, Marine Corps Veterans, and their families.

As Marines that have stood in the foot steps of giants, we understand the importance of espirit de corps and tradition.  This is deeply embedded in our Marine Corps history.

OUR VALUES

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines.  We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can wear!  All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America!  Semper Fi!

OUR GEAR

Devil Dog Shirts military T-Shirts, Challenge Coins, Patches, Posters,and Decals are a central part of the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts is licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office.  Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide!  Semper Fidelis!

To see our store click here:  http://devildogshirts.com/

As a way to say thank you to Marines and their families we are offering this coupon code for 15% off your entire purchase by using the coupon code below

15% Off Entire Purchase:  dds100k

Only at devildogshirts.com
