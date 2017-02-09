Apps4Sailing Introduces A New Way To Teach Sailing

Sailing schools and instructors can now create their own sailing lesson apps for their students

Contact

Linda Cullum

***@apps4sailing.com Linda Cullum

End

-- Apps4Sailing.com has just released a new innovative way for sailing schools and instructors to teach sailing. Called The Sailing Instructor App Pack, sailing schools and instructors can create their own sailing lesson apps for their students. The apps will run on Android and Apple phones, tablets; also Mac and PC desktops, laptops.Using Apps4Sailing's best selling Windows CD "Learn to Sail! with Multimedia!" the instructor goes through the CD lesson topics using the included recording headset and easy recording software that saves the session as a computer movie file. The lessons have narration, animation, text and digital video. The instructor provides their own professional teaching narrative on top of this reflecting their own unique style of teaching."It is exciting that mobile technology has advanced the way it has, creating opportunity never imagined 10 years ago.", states Linda Cullum, Owner of Apps4Sailing. Having your own custom sailing lessons in an app format for all mobile devices, laptops and desktops opens up a whole new way of teaching that benefits the student and the instuctor. It can mean less time in the classroom and more time out on the water."Once the recording is done, the movie files are sent to Apps4Sailing via email or Dropbox where they are converted into the various app file formats. They are then sent back to the school or instructor for distribution to the students.Little Pines Multimedia is the parent company of Apps4Sailing and has been selling sailing instructional CD's since 1997.For video demonstrations and more information on The Sailing Instructor App Pack visit