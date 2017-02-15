Peacock-Griffey Automotive Acquires Don Reid Ford, Announces Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation Upgrades will include a new sales facility and updates to the service and parts facility. 1 2 3 4 Warner Peacock Tom Van Fechtmann Peacock Ford Logo Peacock-Griffey Automotive Logo MAITLAND, Fla. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Feb. 5, 2017 – Peacock-Griffey Automotive, LLC purchased the iconic Don Reid Ford, effective Feb. 2, and immediately announced plans for a multi-million- dollar renovation of the Maitland dealership.



The Ford dealership has been renamed Peacock Ford and joins Peacock Subaru as a dealership currently owned and operated by Peacock-Griffey in Central Florida. Peacock-Griffey Automotive Chairman and CEO, Warner Peacock, who previously spent 17 years in the Orlando automotive retail dealership market, said he is eager to be back in the marketplace.



"This is an exciting time for our company," Peacock said. "We are looking forward to our growth and contributions to the economy in Central Florida. It's great to be back in Central Florida and we plan to increase our presence there with additional dealership acquisitions."



Frank DeGradi, who has several years of experience working for a Ford dealership in the Minneapolis area, will serve as the Central Florida Platform Director for Peacock-Griffey Automotive. "I have many years of experience with Ford and Subaru," said DeGradi, "and I'm so glad to represent these brands with Peacock-Griffey Automotive."



Tom Van Fechtman, the new General Manager for Peacock Ford, brings 30 years of experience to his new role. "I'm eager to meet all of our Ford customers and be part of the community here in Orlando," he said.



The construction project will include a new sales facility and updates to the service and parts facility. Peacock Ford has an inventory of roughly 1,000 new and used cars, trucks and SUVs and is located in Maitland- Winter Park. The dealership also has a commercial and fleet division, which works with government agencies and large and small business accounts throughout Florida. Peacock Ford also has a full-service collision center.



Peacock-Griffey Automotive is a subsidiary of Peacock Automotive, which owns Hilton Head Hyundai, Audi Hilton Head, Hilton Head Volkswagen, Porsche of Hilton Head, Subaru of Hilton Head, Jaguar Land Rover Hilton Head, Hilton Head Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT, all in the Hilton Head, S.C., area; Jaguar Land Rover Columbia in Columbia, S.C.; and, Savannah Volkswagen and Savannah Alfa Romeo FIAT in Savannah, Ga. Peacock Automotive plans to continue its expansion with the acquisition of other dealerships in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and potentially North Carolina.



Peacock Automotive's subsidiaries employ more than 600 people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Peacock Automotive's majority shareholders are Chairman & CEO Warner Peacock, and MLB Legend & National Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey, Jr. Minority shareholders are Jay Brennan and other prominent Orlando attorneys and businesspeople.



