Sapiens to Acquire US-based StoneRiver Inc. for Approximately $102 million
Acquisition significantly expands Sapiens' presence in the North American insurance industry, accelerating the company's footprint in the US Property and Casualty space
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, StoneRiver's versatile product portfolio is comprised of a policy administration suite, rating, underwriting, illustrations, reinsurance, and finance & compliance solutions for all major insurance business lines, across both property and casualty (P&C) and life and annuities (L&A). StoneRiver's rich set of solutions complements Sapiens' existing offerings, and will allow Sapiens to accelerate its growth in the U.S. market and globally. StoneRiver currently services more than 200 U.S. insurance customers, and has a team of approximately 500 insurance professionals.
"Joining forces with StoneRiver significantly expands Sapiens' presence and scale in the North American insurance industry, and specifically helps us further accelerate our growing market footprint in the U.S. P&C space," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens International Corporation (http://www.sapiens.com/
Al-Dor continued, "Sapiens is confident that with StoneRiver, we strengthen our position as a leading innovative global software solutions provider, offering end-to-end solutions to the global insurance industry. We look forward to welcoming the StoneRiver team and combining best practices and capabilities, which will create greater value for our mutual customers and shareholders."
Donald Light, Director in Celent's North America Property/Casualty Practice, commented, "The continuing wave of insurance technology M&A activity demonstrates how insurance companies value working with providers who offer a full suite of solutions. Sapiens' acquisition of StoneRiver is a major step forward in its global growth. This acquisition broadens and deepens Sapiens' ability to enable US insurers as they continue their digital and modernization journeys."
The acquisition of StoneRiver expands Sapiens' North American P&C portfolio with StreamSuite™
StoneRiver estimated Non-GAAP full year 2016 revenues are $80 million and the company is profitable. Sapiens' management expects this transaction to be accretive to earnings starting with the third quarter of 2017. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2017. Upon completion, StoneRiver will become wholly owned by Sapiens.
Sapiens will provide full-year 2017 guidance for the combined organizations when reporting 2016 annual results at the end of February 2017.
