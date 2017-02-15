News By Tag
SMD Ranked On University Of Georgia Bulldog 100 List For Second Year
One of the 100 Fastest-Growing Businesses Owned or Operated by UGA Graduates
Co-founded by Dr. Scott Mondore and Dr. Shane Douthitt, both UGA graduates, SMD is an employee survey and assessment company that delivers results, not just insights, via its patented cloud-based technology, SMD Link. SMD identifies the cause-effect relationships between talent assessments and business outcomes to ensure the surveys translate into analytics-based, actionable ways everyone down to the front line can work to improve specific business outcomes.
"I couldn't be more proud of SMD's rate of growth," states Dr. Mondore, co-founder and managing partner. "In less than five years, our technology platform has grown into a real threat to long-standing HR technology corporations numerous times our size. Never before has HR been able to demonstrate the return on investment of their activities – our technology has completely transformed how an entire function conducts its job and is viewed. We're continuing to be disruptors to maintain this rapid growth with the recent introduction of our results-based pricing guarantee."
The Bulldog 100, coordinated by the UGA Alumni Association, recognizes the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA graduates. Approximately 490 nominations were submitted for the 2017 Bulldog 100. The class includes companies of all sizes, providing services and products in a variety of industries, including real estate, law, IT, consulting, retail and pest control. The average compounded annual growth rate for this year's Bulldog 100 businesses was 44 percent.
To be considered for the list, each organization must have been in business for at least five years, experienced revenues in excess of $100,000 for the calendar year 2013, and be owned or operated by a former UGA student who either owns at least 50 percent of the company or is the CEO, president or managing partner. The Bulldog 100 recognizes the fastest-growing businesses regardless of size by focusing on a three-year compounded annual growth rate.
To view the complete list of 2017 Bulldog 100 businesses and photos from the event, see www.alumni.uga.edu/
ABOUT SMD
SMD (http://smdhr.com/
