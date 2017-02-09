News By Tag
Invenio IT Recognized for Killer Managed IT Services
In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.
The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.
Invenio IT is a Business Continuity Solutions firm, who marries strategy and technology to virtually eliminate downtime. Based in New York, Invenio IT has a diverse portfolio of clients that span North America, Europe and the Caribbean.
"Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN's 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers' changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments."
"Technology is extremely competitive and face-paced by nature" said, Dale Shulmistra, President of Invenio IT. "And, to be recognized by industry experts as setting the pace for the rest of the channel is an incredible feeling."
The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/
About Invenio IT
Invenio IT is an acknowledged industry leader in data protection and IT security, with a specialization in business continuity solutions. The firm provides IT service and counsel to Clients throughout Europe, the United States and the Caribbean. For more information about how Invenio IT can use technology to improve your business, please visit us at http://www.invenioIT.com
Contact
Tracy Rock
***@invenioit.com
