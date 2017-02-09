L.A. Wolves FC Announces Women's 2017 Team Entry in Women's United Premier Soccer League

L.A. Wolves FC Women's Squad to Hold First Official Open Tryout as Preparations Are Underway for Fall Pro Development WUPSL 2017 Fall Season Debut

-- L.A. Wolves FC announced it has launched a Pro Development Women's Team and will begin play in the Women's United Premier Soccer League in Fall 2017.L.A. Wolves FC Women's Team will be holding open tryouts Wednesday, February 15 & 22, 2017 both at Aviation Park (1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278) at 9:00 PM, and will be scheduling friendlies and exhibitions ahead of its entry into the Women's United Premier Soccer League for the 2017 Fall Season.L.A. Wolves FC Women's Head Coach Aaron Rodriguez said, "Launching a Pro Development L.A. Wolves' Squad is a seed we planted a while back, and now it's come to fruition. We have a solid base of players that we have assembled over the past few months to mold the roster. It's great to be able to take this next step with the women, and now the task at hand is to play and train consistently as we approach the 2017 Fall Season opener in August. We will be playing teams from throughout Southern California, which is loaded with player talent, and setting forth on our quest for national notoriety. We look forward to working with all the women's players in the area and the responsibility to represent and grow the women's game."L.A. Wolves FC Women's Team Staff Coaches Joseph Fernandez and Aaron Rodriguez are L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program staff members. Additional announcements for the Women's Team will be announced in coming weeks.L.A. Wolves FC Women's Team intends to capitalize on the wealth of soccer talent in Southern California to strengthen its roster ahead of its WUPSL debut. Tryouts are private. Contacts are listed below for more information.L.A. Wolves FC are an American Soccer club based in Los Angeles, California. We are named after the Los Angeles Wolves, who played in the United Soccer Association in 1967 and the North American Soccer League in 1968.L.A. Wolves FC are a charter member for the UPSL (United Premier Soccer League) and compete in the Western Division. The club also manages a Reserve Team, a Pro Development Women's Team, and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).Contact:Dennis Pope, L.A. Wolves PRDirect: (951) 675-3963www.facebook.com/lawolvesfcTwitter: @lawolvesfcThe Women's United Premier Soccer League (WUPSL) is a Pro Development league based in Los Angeles and affiliated with the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL). Member teams include both representatives of existing UPSL clubs and new entries.The league kicks off with a 2017 Fall Season. information about WUPSL can be found at http://www.wupsl.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/wupsl) and Twitter (@wupslsoccer)Contact WUPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: (888) 405-UPSL or 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963