Street Cabinets For Telecom From Raycap

Outdoor active cabinets are also known as street cabinets. They are specifically designed enclosures which protect telecommunications equipment that is exposed to the elements.
 
 
POST FALLS, Idaho - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The telecom industry is one that is forced to position expensive and sensitive equipment in exposed areas.  In order for connectivity of customers to remain not only intact but without coverage gaps, this equipment must be placed in areas where it is susceptible to potential damage 24 hours a day.  Repair and replacement costs for this machinery is one of the most significant line items effecting the bottom lines of telecom companies, and as a result a significant amount of effort is put into the protection of these components.  Damage has the ability to come from many sources ranging from lightning strikes to rodents, and smart companies will utilize all methods of protection at their disposal to keep their equipment intact and their customers online.

Widely known for their industrial grade surge protection devices, Raycap also manufactures and configures less technologically advanced protection items including outdoor active cabinets, also known as "street cabinets." These are enclosures specifically designed to house sensetive equipment while protecting it from the elements.  These cabinets are constructed of a durable aluminum which will not conduct the electrical surge of a lightning strike, and will also protect against rodent infestation and moisture breaches.  This is accomplished through sophisticated sealers that protect areas of weakness that are typically targeted by rodents seeking nesting areas.  In addition, plastics are used to assist in mounting and heat transfers between the inside and outside of the cabinets.  Raycap's street cabinets provide the ultimate protection for telecom equipment available.

For more information about street cabinets and their protection aspects, visit Raycap at http://www.raycap.com/street-cabinets-raycap/

