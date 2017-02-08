News By Tag
Street Cabinets For Telecom From Raycap
Outdoor active cabinets are also known as street cabinets. They are specifically designed enclosures which protect telecommunications equipment that is exposed to the elements.
Widely known for their industrial grade surge protection devices, Raycap also manufactures and configures less technologically advanced protection items including outdoor active cabinets, also known as "street cabinets." These are enclosures specifically designed to house sensetive equipment while protecting it from the elements. These cabinets are constructed of a durable aluminum which will not conduct the electrical surge of a lightning strike, and will also protect against rodent infestation and moisture breaches. This is accomplished through sophisticated sealers that protect areas of weakness that are typically targeted by rodents seeking nesting areas. In addition, plastics are used to assist in mounting and heat transfers between the inside and outside of the cabinets. Raycap's street cabinets provide the ultimate protection for telecom equipment available.
For more information about street cabinets and their protection aspects, visit Raycap at http://www.raycap.com/
