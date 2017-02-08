GeoComm Offering Webinar Focused on Achieving Public Safety Grade GIS Data

End

-- GeoComm is pleased to be offering a webinar focused on helping agencies achieve public safety grade GIS data for your 9-1-1, Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), and Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) systems. This webinar is aimed at educating individuals interested in learning how to manage their GIS data but not sure where to start and what tools they need.Quality GIS data is core to effective emergency response programs and critical to saving lives. In addition, end-to-end lifecycle management of GIS data is required to achieve high data quality. We understand that each jurisdiction has unique GIS data, 9-1-1, and CAD requirements and bringing those unique requirements together to achieve the requirements for GIS in NG9-1-1 can sometimes be challenging.During this webinar our subject matter experts will share some valuable lessons learned while partnering with various customers on their GIS improvement journey. Throughout the webinar, attendees will learn what public safety grade GIS data is, various GIS data management approaches available, how to identify the best approach for your agency, and learn about some GIS data management solutions available to meet the requirements of various CAD and NG9-1-1 systems.The webinar will take place on Wednesday, April 19 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time. We encourage you to take control of your GIS data andGeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit