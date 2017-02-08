News By Tag
Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market to 2024
Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market, By Type,By Indication,By End-User,By Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
By Product Type:
• Biomaterial
o Nerve Conduits
o Nerve Protectors
o Nerve Wraps
o Nerve Connectors Co2 Laser Systems
• Neurostimalation
• Internal
o SCS
o DBS
o VNS
o SNS
o GES Co2 Laser Systems
• External
o TENS
o TMS
o RES
By Indication:
o Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
o Parkinson's disease
o Urinary Incontinence
o Epilepsy
o Gastroparesis
• Nerve Repair
o Epineural, Perineural
o Group Fascicular Repair
• Grafting
o Autograft
o Allograft
o Xenograft
By End Users:
• Hospitals
• Neurology Clinics
• Home Healthcare
• Community Healthcare
Based on geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Key Players of the Global Coronary Stents Market:
• Amd Lasers
• AxoGen, Inc.
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Alafair Biosciences
• BioControl Medical
• Medtronic, AxoGen Inc.
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Baxter International
• Checkpoint Surgical Inc.
• St. Jude Medical Inc.
• Integra Lifesciences Corporation
• Nevro Corporation
• Orthomed S.A.S.
• Collagen Matrix Inc.
• Cyberonics, Inc.
• Polyganics B.V.
• Stryker Corporation among other companies.
Related Reports:
Global Surgical Robots Market, By Product, By Application, By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends And Forecast To 2024
