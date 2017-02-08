News By Tag
Scot Laun, PE, CFM, Joins Halff as Senior Project Manager
Scot's 21 years of experience include civil engineering design and project management for a multitude of clients including federal and local governments as well as private clients. He has extensive experience in FEMA projects locally, regionally, and nationally.
A few of Scot's recent projects in San Antonio include: North Verde low-water crossing, Quail Creek tributary drainage project, Risk MAP support for FEMA of the upper San Antonio River, and the Cibolo Creek watershed masterplan that covered seven counties.
Scot received his Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech University. He is a Professional Engineer and Certified Floodplain Manager.
About the Firm
Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, diverse and multi-disciplined professional services firm. For more than 65 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 14 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. For more information about Halff, visit www.halff.com.
Contact
Jodi Hausenfluke
***@halff.com
