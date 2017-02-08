 
Industry News





Scot Laun, PE, CFM, Joins Halff as Senior Project Manager

 
 
SAN ANTONIO - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Halff Associates, Inc. (Halff), one of the nation's leading engineering/architecture consulting firms, is proud to announce that Scot Laun has joined Halff as a senior project manager in the Water Resources Department.

Scot's 21 years of experience include civil engineering design and project management for a multitude of clients including federal and local governments as well as private clients. He has extensive experience in FEMA projects locally, regionally, and nationally.

A few of Scot's recent projects in San Antonio include: North Verde low-water crossing, Quail Creek tributary drainage project, Risk MAP support for FEMA of the upper San Antonio River, and the Cibolo Creek watershed masterplan that covered seven counties.

Scot received his Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech University. He is a Professional Engineer and Certified Floodplain Manager.

About the Firm

Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, diverse and multi-disciplined professional services firm. For more than 65 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 14 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. For more information about Halff, visit www.halff.com.

Source:Halff Associates
Email:***@halff.com Email Verified
Tags:Water Recources, Floodplain Management, Fema
Industry:Engineering
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
