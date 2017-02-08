 
The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter Discusses Expunction & Sealing Of Criminal Records

 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Going through the process of a criminal trial or investigation will probably be the scariest time of your life. With jail time, major fines, and a permanently marked criminal record on the line, this is no time to take anything for granted. In these situations, your best bet is to bring in an experienced criminal defense attorney to defend your freedoms. So, before you hire the first random legal counsel you come across, you should check out The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter, located in Stuart and West Palm Beach.

While jail time and fines may be more obvious in their penalties, the mark, itself, on your criminal record can be devastating. When people are able to see this, you are being judged before a business or personal relationship can even begin. That is why it is worth looking into sealing or expunging your record, and Florida law allows a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do this. When your record is expunged, it generally means that your criminal history is cleared from your official record, and won't show on a criminal background check. The sealing process means that your criminal history is only available to yourself, your attorney, criminal justice agencies, judges, and a few other entities.

Each individual criminal case has its own set of circumstances, and it is crucial to have an attorney who understands the many laws and procedural rules that are presented in every case. With everything on the line, your most important decision may end up coming down to the counsel that you select to defend your freedoms. Contact The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter, today, and get started with your free initial consultation.

For more information visit http://www.richterlawpa.com or call (561) 820-4851.
The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter
