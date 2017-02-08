News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Glatt Consulting and American Student Assistance Partner to Bring Salt to Nation's Credit Unions
"ASA created Salt as a trusted resource where students could find unbiased financial advice, interactive money management lessons, and college debt counseling,"
"Credit unions have been trying for years to find means to engage and educate the next generation of credit union members," said Glatt Consulting Group's President Tom Glatt, Jr. "We're very excited to introduce credit unions to Salt, one of the few financial literacy and education platforms built specifically to address the needs of young people. We're hopeful that all credit unions with an interest in the education of next generation credit union members will give us a call to discuss Salt. Properly deployed, Salt will absolutely help credit unions further enrich the lives of young members by teaching them how to be financially savvy."
ASA has been working with Glatt Consulting over the past six months in limited testing of Salt in the credit union marketplace to incorporate industry feedback into product adjustments and long-term development plans. The organization is ready for a full launch of Salt for credit unions, and will now be relying on Glatt Consulting to educate credit union leaders as to how Salt can be used to fulfill financial literacy and education objectives.
In support of the partnership, Glatt Consulting has made available a Salt support site accessible at http://salt.glattconsulting.com. Visitors to the site will find credit union-specific information pertaining to Salt benefits and deployment strategy, and a calendar tool for scheduling a guided walkthrough of the full Salt platform.
About Glatt Consulting: Glatt Consulting is a credit union consulting company based in Wilmington, NC. Founded in 2006, Glatt Consulting specializes in aiding credit unions in establishing corporate strategy, designing organizational structure and workflow, and working with leadership teams to improve and better leverage organizational culture.
About American Student Assistance: As a national nonprofit with over 60 years' experience helping students and families navigate education financing, American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a leading pioneer in overcoming financial barriers to higher education.
Contact
Glatt Consulting Group, Inc.
Tom Glatt
***@glattconsulting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse