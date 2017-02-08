 
Glatt Consulting and American Student Assistance Partner to Bring Salt to Nation's Credit Unions

 
 
WILMINGTON, N.C. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Today credit union consulting firm Glatt Consulting Group, Inc., and the nonprofit student advocate American Student Assistance® (ASA), announced a partnership to bring ASA's highly regarded Salt® financial literacy platform and tools to the national credit union community. Glatt Consulting's role is to help credit unions extend Salt benefits to their own members, thereby improving member financial literacy and empowering members to make sound financial choices.

"ASA created Salt as a trusted resource where students could find unbiased financial advice, interactive money management lessons, and college debt counseling," says ASA's Chief Operating Officer Susan Nathan. "Our original and ongoing strategy for connecting students to Salt was through relationships with colleges and universities, a unique arrangement that allowed schools to be an equal partner in our effort to improve the financial literacy of the nation's millennial population. We're now paving the way for credit unions to do for their members what more than 300 college and universities have done for their students."

"Credit unions have been trying for years to find means to engage and educate the next generation of credit union members," said Glatt Consulting Group's President Tom Glatt, Jr. "We're very excited to introduce credit unions to Salt, one of the few financial literacy and education platforms built specifically to address the needs of young people. We're hopeful that all credit unions with an interest in the education of next generation credit union members will give us a call to discuss Salt. Properly deployed, Salt will absolutely help credit unions further enrich the lives of young members by teaching them how to be financially savvy."

ASA has been working with Glatt Consulting over the past six months in limited testing of Salt in the credit union marketplace to incorporate industry feedback into product adjustments and long-term development plans. The organization is ready for a full launch of Salt for credit unions, and will now be relying on Glatt Consulting to educate credit union leaders as to how Salt can be used to fulfill financial literacy and education objectives.

In support of the partnership, Glatt Consulting has made available a Salt support site accessible at http://salt.glattconsulting.com. Visitors to the site will find credit union-specific information pertaining to Salt benefits and deployment strategy, and a calendar tool for scheduling a guided walkthrough of the full Salt platform.

About Glatt Consulting: Glatt Consulting is a credit union consulting company based in Wilmington, NC. Founded in 2006, Glatt Consulting specializes in aiding credit unions in establishing corporate strategy, designing organizational structure and workflow, and working with leadership teams to improve and better leverage organizational culture.

About American Student Assistance:  As a national nonprofit with over 60 years' experience  helping students and families  navigate education financing, American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a leading pioneer in overcoming financial barriers to higher education.

