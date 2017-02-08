Country(s)
IDI Consulting to Expand Offices to New York City
To Better Serve New York Clientele, Pittsburgh-Based Technology Company Has Added a NYC Office
PITTSBURGH - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- IDI Consulting, a professional IT services company, is pleased to announce that it has expanded operations outside of its home state of Pennsylvania. The Pittsburgh-based technology company opened its offices in New York City on February 14th, 2017.
The expansion of its corporate footprint reflects IDI's continued growth and success. Opening offices on E. 57th Street in New York will permit the company to better serve existing out-of-state partners and reach new and diverse clients in one of the country's major centers of commerce. The new location will offer services ranging from application development and database analysis to IT recruitment and software design, aiding organizations in enhancing their productivity with the latest tools.
In discussion of IDI Consulting's business expansion, Managing Partner, William Thomas said, "We are fortunate to have built relationships with dedicated partners, in both Pennsylvania and New York, helping both our organization and our clients to grow. The office expansion reflects our ability to rise to the needs of our clients and desire to provide first-in-class technology services to major enterprises."
For more information about IDI Consulting and updates regarding the New York City expansion, visit IDI-Net.com.
About IDI Consulting
IDI Consulting is a Pittsburgh-based organization dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. As an adaptable, resourceful team, their span of knowledge includes business technology areas such as Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and Design. IDI Consulting believes that when you solve for success first, projects go faster, cost less and perform better. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.
Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from IDI Consulting, journalists and analysts may call 412.829.3010. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed.
