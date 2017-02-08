

Eddie Turner Selected as one of Elite Advisors to the C-Suite NEW YORK - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- EDDIE TURNER HAS BEEN SELECTED TO BE PART OF AN ELITE GROUP OF ADVISORS TO THE C-SUITE



EDDIE TURNER has been selected to be part of C-Suite Advisors™, an elite group of experts chosen to advise the executives who are part of the C-Suite Network.



The C-Suite Network strives to provide added value to their community of C-level executives through the C-Suite Advisors™ program. Each advisor has been carefully vetted to ensure they meet the brand standards and provide a service of value to members. Currently, the C-Suite Advisors™ program has experts in corporate recruiting, sales coaching, marketing, social media services, and more.



The program also provides value to its Advisors through networking and sales opportunities with C-Suite Network members, distribution of select content throughout C-Suite Network properties, expert council opportunities, and more. The C-Suite Network will also provide social media and marketing guidance to advisors when applicable.



"The C-Suite Advisor program in an incredible opportunity for me to collaborate with other leaders serving leaders," said Executive Coach, Facilitator and Speaker, Eddie Turner. Adding, "I'm excited about the breadth and depth of resources available to help each advisor continue to operate on a high level and deliver added value to our clients."



C-Suite Advisors held its first membership meeting in December 2016 and will hold a series of meetings in 2017 kicking off in Dallas in May. If you're interested in becoming a part of C-Suite Advisors, please reach out via our website:



About C-Suite Advisors



C-Suite Advisors, the most trusted network of advisors to the C-Suite, is an elite group of select thought leaders, coaches, trainers, authors, speakers and content creators who service C-Suite executives and enterprise businesses. Each advisor is an expert in their industry and the network vets all applicants before they are accepted into the group. C-Suite Network is the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above from companies with revenue of $5 million and above. Learn more at csuitenetwork) , and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ thecsuitenetwork) .



Media Contact

Gena Larsen

732-330-5145

***@tallgrasspr.com Gena Larsen732-330-5145 End --HAS BEEN SELECTED TO BE PART OF AN ELITE GROUP OF ADVISORS TO THE C-SUITEEDDIE TURNER has been selected to be part of C-Suite Advisors™, an elite group of experts chosen to advise the executives who are part of the C-Suite Network.The C-Suite Network strives to provide added value to their community of C-level executives through the C-Suite Advisors™ program. Each advisor has been carefully vetted to ensure they meet the brand standards and provide a service of value to members. Currently, the C-Suite Advisors™ program has experts in corporate recruiting, sales coaching, marketing, social media services, and more.The program also provides value to its Advisors through networking and sales opportunities with C-Suite Network members, distribution of select content throughout C-Suite Network properties, expert council opportunities, and more. The C-Suite Network will also provide social media and marketing guidance to advisors when applicable."The C-Suite Advisor program in an incredible opportunity for me to collaborate with other leaders serving leaders," said Executive Coach, Facilitator and Speaker, Eddie Turner. Adding, "I'm excited about the breadth and depth of resources available to help each advisor continue to operate on a high level and deliver added value to our clients."C-Suite Advisors held its first membership meeting in December 2016 and will hold a series of meetings in 2017 kicking off in Dallas in May. If you're interested in becoming a part of C-Suite Advisors, please reach out via our website: http://www.c- suiteadvisors.com/ C-Suite Advisors, the most trusted network of advisors to the C-Suite, is an elite group of select thought leaders, coaches, trainers, authors, speakers and content creators who service C-Suite executives and enterprise businesses. Each advisor is an expert in their industry and the network vets all applicants before they are accepted into the group. C-Suite Network is the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above from companies with revenue of $5 million and above. Learn more at www.c-suitenetwork.com , or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter (https://twitter.com/csuitenetwork), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/thecsuitenetwork) Source : C-Suite Network Email : ***@tallgrasspr.com Tags : Executive , Leadership , Coaching Industry : Human resources Location : New York City - New York - United States Subject : Services Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

