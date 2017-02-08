Country(s)
Looking for Love in all the Wrong Cyber-Spaces
Simon Smith, eVestigator, RPL Central, identifier over $10M of Dating Fraudsters issues a Valentines Day Special Bulletin
Recently appearing on Channel 9 live on the Today Show, the http://www.evestigator.com.au, Mr. Simon Smith after the interview elaborated, "Unfortunately, despite providing evidence on a silver platter to the ACORN and Police who are charged with the responsibility of protecting Australian's, I see and hear of complete inconsistencies in law enforcement every day which confuses the public", he said.
He has since solved more relationship frauds and dealt with international and local authority inconsistencies since then. Today he wishes everyone a happy and safe Valentines Day, Tuesday 14th February 2017.
https://www.youtube.com/
Mr. Smith has qualifications in AML/CTF, Government, Fraud and Cyber Investigations and has studied the art of Social Engineering. He knows how to track down Cyberstalkers and the very people behind fake dating profiles. "It is an absolute pity that people are victims to these crimes - they always choose people with some form of weakness", Mr. Smith said. "I want to give some advice to everybody this Valentines day", he stated. "I have golden rules for everyone out there, most I have seen in the frontline of the defence of multimillion dollar dating crimes and these rules will reduce the risk of becoming another potential statistic."
1. Look local. Ensure you call the person on a real mobile number and they call you back from that same number.
2. Ensure you meet the person in a reasonable time frame somewhere public.
3. An online 'dating' site is not for dating. It is to simply introduce you to a 'real' person.
4. If a chatter (penpal arrangement)
5. If the real verbal conversation does not turn into a real meeting within a reasonable timeframe, then what are they hiding? Say bye bye!
6. If the photo does not match the person then deception is in the air, and that is no way to start a relationship. Say bye bye!
7. Never give money or identification to anybody regardless of meeting them until you fully know them.
Mr. Smith also said, "It's not always the crime element you need to look at. The banks are not so innocent too. First, talk to your bank, then police. If you get nowhere, call me."
Mr. Smith is also against Cyber-bullying and Cyber-stalking and has found and action many of these cases too.
He operates http://www.cybersecurity.com.au and http://www.cyberblog.com.au as well as http://www.evestigatorreviews.com.au.
