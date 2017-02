13 High-Tech CEO Predictions for 2017

Contact

Susan Campanale

3609331259

***@salesleadmgmtassn.com Susan Campanale3609331259

End

-- The Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) has issued a white paper compiling 13 high-tech CEO business predictions for 2017. SLMA CEO James Obermayer said, "What is so thought-provoking about these predictions is that when they're read sequentially, very interesting insights and market movements are revealed. Important quotes are highlighted, revealing the thinking of the CEOs, their companies and their industries."The CEO predictions are a response to a request from the Sales Lead Management Association, and were published individually on the Sales Lead Management Today blog under 2017 CEO Predictions . The complete white paper may be accessed as a PDF here The CEOs who participated, in alphabetical order, are:Gabriel Buck, ClickPoint SoftwareLarry Caretsky, Commence CorporationJohn Cheney, Workbooks.com CRMGregg Flynn, BrainsharkJustin Gray, LeadMDNick Hedges, VelocifyJustin Johnson, LeadMethodJoe Krivickas, IpswitchDan McDade, PointclearRhoan Morgan, DemandLabChris Ryan, Fusion Marketing PartnersLeslie Stretch, CallidusCloudFred Yee, ActiveConversionThe SLMA has 8,000 worldwide members, and its website includes 325-plus articles from 60 industry authors. Over 1,000,000 documents and pages have been read on the SLMA site. Activities throughout the year include a popular and 'opinionated' blog, recognition for the '20 Women to Watch in Business,' and recognition of the '40 Inspirational Leaders in Sales Lead Management.' There is also the SLMALive Radio Program, currently with 355 episodes and 88,200 listeners. SLMA Radio is one of six marketing and sales shows for at-work listeners on the Funnel Radio Channel. For more information about SLMA, call Sue Campanale at (360) 933-1259. The SLMA is a division of the Funnel Media Group.