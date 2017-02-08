Country(s)
13 High-Tech CEO Predictions for 2017
LYNDEN, Wash. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) has issued a white paper compiling 13 high-tech CEO business predictions for 2017. SLMA CEO James Obermayer said, "What is so thought-provoking about these predictions is that when they're read sequentially, very interesting insights and market movements are revealed. Important quotes are highlighted, revealing the thinking of the CEOs, their companies and their industries."
The CEO predictions are a response to a request from the Sales Lead Management Association, and were published individually on the Sales Lead Management Today blog under 2017 CEO Predictions. The complete white paper may be accessed as a PDF here.
The CEOs who participated, in alphabetical order, are:
Gabriel Buck, ClickPoint Software
Larry Caretsky, Commence Corporation
John Cheney, Workbooks.com CRM
Gregg Flynn, Brainshark
Justin Gray, LeadMD
Nick Hedges, Velocify
Justin Johnson, LeadMethod
Joe Krivickas, Ipswitch
Dan McDade, Pointclear
Rhoan Morgan, DemandLab
Chris Ryan, Fusion Marketing Partners
Leslie Stretch, CallidusCloud
Fred Yee, ActiveConversion
About the Sales Lead Management Association
The SLMA has 8,000 worldwide members, and its website includes 325-plus articles from 60 industry authors. Over 1,000,000 documents and pages have been read on the SLMA site. Activities throughout the year include a popular and 'opinionated' blog, recognition for the '20 Women to Watch in Business,' and recognition of the '40 Inspirational Leaders in Sales Lead Management.' There is also the SLMALive Radio Program, currently with 355 episodes and 88,200 listeners. SLMA Radio is one of six marketing and sales shows for at-work listeners on the Funnel Radio Channel. For more information about SLMA, call Sue Campanale at (360) 933-1259. The SLMA is a division of the Funnel Media Group.
Contact
Susan Campanale
3609331259
***@salesleadmgmtassn.com
