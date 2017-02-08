 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

13 High-Tech CEO Predictions for 2017

LYNDEN, Wash. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) has issued a white paper compiling 13 high-tech CEO business predictions for 2017.  SLMA CEO James Obermayer said, "What is so thought-provoking about these predictions is that when they're read sequentially, very interesting insights and market movements are revealed. Important quotes are highlighted, revealing the thinking of the CEOs, their companies and their industries."

The CEO predictions are a response to a request from the Sales Lead Management Association, and were published individually on the Sales Lead Management Today blog under 2017 CEO Predictions.   The complete white paper may be accessed as a PDF here.

The CEOs who participated, in alphabetical order, are:

Gabriel Buck, ClickPoint Software

Larry Caretsky, Commence Corporation

John Cheney, Workbooks.com CRM

Gregg Flynn, Brainshark

Justin Gray, LeadMD

Nick Hedges, Velocify

Justin Johnson, LeadMethod

Joe Krivickas, Ipswitch

Dan McDade, Pointclear

Rhoan Morgan, DemandLab

Chris Ryan, Fusion Marketing Partners

Leslie Stretch, CallidusCloud

Fred Yee, ActiveConversion

About the Sales Lead Management Association

The SLMA has 8,000 worldwide members, and its website includes 325-plus articles from 60 industry authors.  Over 1,000,000 documents and pages have been read on the SLMA site.  Activities throughout the year include a popular and 'opinionated' blog, recognition for the '20 Women to Watch in Business,' and recognition of the '40 Inspirational Leaders in Sales Lead Management.'  There is also the SLMALive Radio Program, currently with 355 episodes and 88,200 listeners. SLMA Radio is one of six marketing and sales shows for at-work listeners on the Funnel Radio Channel.  For more information about SLMA, call Sue Campanale at (360) 933-1259. The SLMA is a division of the Funnel Media Group.

Contact
Susan Campanale
3609331259
***@salesleadmgmtassn.com
End
Source:Sales Lead Management Assn.
Email:***@salesleadmgmtassn.com Email Verified
Tags:SLMA, 2017 Ceo Predictions, James Obermayer, Sales Lead Management Associtaion
Industry:Marketing, Software, Technology
Location:Lynden - Washington - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sales Lead Management Association PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share