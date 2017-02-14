News By Tag
Apogee Launches Digital Growth Program for the Outdoor Industry
Apogee Digital Media Partners with Outdoor Industry Association to Offer Outdoor Brands Programmatic Digital Marketing
February 14, 2017
Apogee Digital Media, a programmatic media buying agency in Boulder, Colorado, today announced that it will be partnering with the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) with the intent of helping the outdoor companies within the OIA network growth their digital sales and customer acquisition. Apogee delivers high performance digital banner advertising and paid social advertising that results in accelerated revenue return for online companies.
"Apogee couldn't be more excited to support the members of OIA with a nimble, high performance solution for their digital customer acquisition and online sales goals," says Kate VanHee, Apogee director of revenue and co-founder. "We aspire to grow the businesses of online retail while providing strategic value for OIA members. We are thrilled to be aligned with an organization like OIA who emulates the spirit of sustainability and advocacy within the outdoor industry."
Outdoor Industry Association focuses on increasing outdoor participation, tackling climate change, balancing trade policy and encouraging collaboration among outdoor retailers and manufacturers. Their three main pillars of sustainability, policy and participation are driven by the goal of expanding outdoor access for all generations and supporting outdoor brands.
