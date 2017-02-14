 
Industry News





Apogee Launches Digital Growth Program for the Outdoor Industry

Apogee Digital Media Partners with Outdoor Industry Association to Offer Outdoor Brands Programmatic Digital Marketing
 
 
BOULDER, Colo. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Apogee Launches Digital Growth Program for the Outdoor Industry

Apogee Digital Media Partners with Outdoor Industry Association to Offer Outdoor Brands Programmatic Digital Marketing

February 14, 2017

Apogee Digital Media, a programmatic media buying agency in Boulder, Colorado, today announced that it will be partnering with the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) with the intent of helping the outdoor companies within the OIA network growth their digital sales and customer acquisition. Apogee delivers high performance digital banner advertising and paid social advertising that results in accelerated revenue return for online companies.

"Apogee couldn't be more excited to support the members of OIA with a nimble, high performance solution for their digital customer acquisition and online sales goals," says Kate VanHee, Apogee director of revenue and co-founder. "We aspire to grow the businesses of online retail while providing strategic value for OIA members. We are thrilled to be aligned with an organization like OIA who emulates the spirit of sustainability and advocacy within the outdoor industry."

Outdoor Industry Association focuses on increasing outdoor participation, tackling climate change, balancing trade policy and encouraging collaboration among outdoor retailers and manufacturers. Their three main pillars of sustainability, policy and participation are driven by the goal of expanding outdoor access for all generations and supporting outdoor brands.

Matt Kaplan, VP of Membership and Sales, says "OIA strives to create an authentic collaboration platform for outdoor brands and manufacturers, and our goal is to consistently align ourselves with partners who add business value and integrity to our community. Apogee brings a variety of online performance-driving capabilities and a hyper-focus on winning for their clients - we are excited to see what they can do for our outdoor members"

To learn more about the partnership please visit https://outdoorindustry.org/business-savings/ or to learn more about Apogee and their services please contact kate@apogeedigitalmedia.com or visit www.apogeedigitalmedia.com

