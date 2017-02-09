Country(s)
Southside Aces, Saddle Sores and Trailer Trash to Play Annual "Building Bridges with Music" Benefit Concert in Minneapolis
Sponsored by St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, Annual Fundraiser Supports Local Community Development in the Village of Nueva Providencia in Guatemala
"Local musicians welcome the chance to play the Building Bridges show," said Nate Dungan, Trailer Trash frontman and a member of St. John's, who produces the annual benefit. "It is always a fun time and supports a great cause."
Established on a bankrupt coffee plantation, Nueva Providencia is home for the displaced plantation workers who live and work cooperatively. Since 2009, St. John's has raised more than $65,000 for community development projects that promote self-sufficiency and the welfare of the community. A ten-member village council determines local priorities, selects the projects, and manages the work.
"Our local social justice ministries and our international partnerships build enduring relationships, respecting the dignity of the people we seek to serve," said the Rev. Susan J. Barnes, rector, St. John's Episcopal Church, Minneapolis. "Members of St. John's travel to Guatemala every summer to live and work with the villagers of Nueva Providencia."
"Over the past eight years, 100 different church members have participated in more than ten summer work trips," said the Rev. Dr. Heidi Joos, priest associate and trip organizer, St. John's Episcopal Church. "One of the first projects was a footbridge across a river to connect the village to a highway. That inspired the Building Bridges name for our annual benefit."
With help from St. John's, the villagers have constructed a roof on the building that houses their hydroelectric electricity generation system, repaired pipes that supply clean water from a nearby spring, fixed roads, completed two additions to the local school (including a school library), and installed safe, energy-efficient wood stoves in their homes.
St. John's hopes to raise $6,000 to $8,000 through the concert this year. Church members who participate in the work trips pay their own travel expenses, so 100 percent of the funds support projects in Nueva Providencia. Based on the concert's proceeds, the village will decide what projects to fund and undertake with the help of the 12 members of the church who will make the work trip to Guatemala in July 2017.
Building Bridges with Music is a family-friendly event. Food and beverages will be available at the Eagles Club. The suggested donation is $20. Tickets are available at St. John's after its 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Sunday worship services, by contacting the church office at info@stjohns-
About St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, Minneapolis
Located in the Linden Hills neighborhood of Minneapolis, St. John's is a lively Episcopal parish celebrating our centennial year in 2017. We offer traditional, contemporary and contemplative worship services that reflect and respect our Anglican heritage. We cherish the mix of men, women, gays, straights, children, and elders who make up our community. A vibrant and progressive church, we are committed to diversity and inclusion, intellectual discipline and spiritual maturity, the healthy nurturing of children, and justice and peace concerns. St. John's has a long tradition of strong lay involvement and leadership, and we welcome all, without distinction, to celebrate the gift of Christian community. We invite you to begin your discovery of St. John's at www.stjohns-
