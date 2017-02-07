News By Tag
AFS Technologies Voted in the 2017 Top Providers List in the Annual (CGT) Reader Choice
AFS is recognized (in the Annual Consumer Goods Technology) for Customer Relationship Management, Trade Promotion Management, Retail Execution and Mobility.
• CRM
• TPM
• Retail Execution
• Mobility
"To be voted within the Top Best In Class Providers List is an amazing accomplishment - especially among such a crowded landscape today. What an honor to receive this recognition by your customers and, the fact that they took the time to vote and participate is just fantastic! This is quite telling and clearly reinforces your continued commitment and opportunity in this vital market and the criticality of staying connected with the market." noted editor of CGT, Alarice Padilla Rajagopal.
AFS delivers a number of purpose-built software solutions to help consumer goods manufacturers manage trade promotions and execution at the retail shelf, including: AFS™ Trade Promotion Management Retail (http://tpm.afsi.com/
"We at AFS are again honored to be recognized by our valued consumer goods clients as a "Best in Class Provider" across our suite of purpose-built software solutions. I would like to personally thank our customers for their support," noted Joe Bellini, CEO, AFS Technologies. "Our team focuses on developing and delivering software solutions that drive competitive advantage in the last mile for our clients. As we continue to bring on new clients that choose AFS over our competition, we are proud that are customers echo what the analysts say about AFS and the very bright future we have as a leader in this space."
About Consumer Goods Technology
Consumer Goods Technology (CGT), an integrated media brand, is the leading resource for consumer goods executives looking to improve business performance. Delivering content in print, online and face-to-face, CGT reaches an audience of more than 76,000 consumer goods executives working at the intersection of business and technology ranging from managers and directors to VPs and CIOs. CGT also covers business and technology trends in all major segments of the consumer goods sector, including Food, Beverage, Packaged Goods, Health & Beauty, Consumer Electronics, Apparel and Footwear. For more information on CGT, visit www.consumergoods.com.
About AFS Technologies
AFS Technologies (AFS) is the leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 30 year history, AFS serves more than 1,300 customers of all sizes in over 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.
To learn more about AFS, visit www.afsi.com.
Learn about our AFS Industry Conference 2017, "Practical Analytics for Everyday Decision Making."
