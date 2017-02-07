Country(s)
Industry News
Northwest Petroleum's QMart Donates $20K to the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids
NWP's QMart convenience store demonstrates its core ideal of engaging with the communities in which it conducts business with a partnership with the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids.
The event also included a ceremonial presentation of the donation by President and CEO, Fazil Malik. The funds donated by QMart will help enrich and support:
Staffing for national hotline (855-DRUG FREE) to counsel parents seeking support struggling with their son or daughter's substance use One-on-one parent coaching on drug-abuse coping Training for drug abuse professionals to deliver community education "QMart believes that creating awareness in our collective effort with the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids is imperative given that our largest demographic to frequent QMart convenience stores is the millennial group. I'm proud to say that QMart stands firmly behind this very relevant cause and our ultimate goal is to unite and fight with knowledge while nurturing the partnership on a long-term basis. Engaging our community is at the core of who we are. Even on the store level, there's a reason why we call our customers 'guests' and it's because we emphasize service--to both our patrons and the community. So we strive to build real, personal relationships that extend beyond the point of sale", Fazil Malik - President & CEO of QMart said.
Hence QMart's campaign slogan -- Working Together to Prevent & Educate developed specifically for the partnership. QMart will also collaborate with PDFK in the digital sphere with thoughtfully crafted marketing campaigns on social media in the coming months.
Next on NWP's list is a mentorship program, Compass, designed to leverage the expertise of our CEO and other company executives with the ultimate goal of providing tailored, personal guidance to youth looking for inspiration or educational/
Learn more about NWP and its community involvement efforts at http://www.northwestpetroleum.com/
