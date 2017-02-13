News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chad Pollitt Joins Native Advertising Institute as New VP of Audience
Chad Pollitt states, "I'm super excited to join the World's first think tank on native advertising as the new VP of Audience where my role will be to grow the audience for our newsletter and other activities such as Native Advertising DAYS."
As highlighted by media outlets such as Business Insider as well as original research done by the Native Advertising Institute in cooperation with INMA and FIPP, Chad Pollitt is confident native advertising is only in its infancy.
"Native advertising is the future of advertising and the trends are bearing this out. I'm looking forward to learn from, help educate and connect with professionals in marketing, media buying, adtech and publishing to advance native advertising as an industry."
Jesper Laursen, Founder and CEO of Native Advertising Institute welcomes Chad Pollitt to the team.
"Chad Pollitt is one of the leading experts in paid distribution. We consider it a scoop that he has joined Native Advertising Institute both for our institute and for the industry as a whole. We're ready to reach the next level in our vision to become the world's leading resource for native advertising strategy and tactics."
Chad has been creating profitable online campaigns for over 15 years for some of the World's most recognizable brands. All while delivering tens of millions of dollars of tracked return on SEO alone. He is also a renowned speaker at international conferences such as Content Marketing World, Inbound and Native Advertising DAYS.
Named a top five content marketing thought leader and top 20 CMO influencer, he continues to innovate by leading the emerging industry of online content promotion and distribution.
Chad is also an Adjunct Professor of Internet Marketing at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and an Adjunct Instructor of Content Marketing at the Rutgers University Business School.
A member of a Forbes Top 100 list, Chad authored "The Native Advertising Manifesto (http://www.chadpollitt.com/
About Native Advertising Institute
The Native Advertising Institute is a think tank dedicated to leading, educating and connecting marketing, advertising, communications and publishing professionals in an effort to advance the native advertising industry. We provide unique research, thought leadership and actionable tools such as case studies, best practices and how-to guides as well as industry insights on our blog. Every year we host the world's leading conference on native advertising 'Native Advertising DAYS' which attracts a number of prestigious speakers, brands and publishers. Furthermore, we celebrate the best native advertising work in the industry with our yearly Native Advertising Awards. Visit us at http://nativeadvertisinginstitute.com/
Contact
Chad Pollitt, VP of Audience
chad@native-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 13, 2017