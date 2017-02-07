News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Creativity Workshop in Lisbon Helps Professionals to Connect with Creativity& Invigorate Imagination
The Creativity Workshop in Lisbon will help professionals to connect with creativity and stimulate imagination, which will help you become more creative in your personal and professional life.
Using the tools of creative writing, art, memoir, photography, mapmaking, storytelling, and guided visualization participants will be given creativity training.
The creativity workshops have been attended by people from many different countries and professional fields, including business, psychology, education, the sciences, and the arts.
Lisbon is perfect to revive your creative instincts
Lisbon is a vibrant city where the contemporary and historic go hand in hand. It is a great walkers' city. You can wander endlessly through the stopping at charming cafes, winding cobbled stone streets, and boutiques along the way. Hop on a wooden tram car, examine the street art, visit the famous ceramic tiles museum or take in the vista of the sea... the possibilities are endless. Hence, Lisbon is a perfect place for creative regeneration. It is a small, friendly city of vast contrasts. You will find beaches and castles, world class art, picturesque old neighbourhoods and cutting edge new design, a relaxed day-time cafe culture and a vibrant night life, and great cuisine.
What you will learn
The Creativity Workshop is an experiential workshop of doing and experimenting. There will be exercises and instructors' talks to help you learn practical techniques to kindle your imagination and innovative thinking. You will be taught how to find inspiration in the world around you. The exercises and talks will enable you to get over creative blocks and the fear of failure. You will get a chance to work with many different mediums to develop your creativity in your chosen medium more deeply. They will engage your curiosity every day and make it work for you.
Workshop at a glance
The workshop at Lisbon will be held from March 25 to 29. The class with start with introduction on creativity and relaxation exercises. This will be followed by guided visualisation, automatic drawing exercises, automatic writing, storytelling exercises, trips to the past, writing, drawing, and photographing people you find in local cafes, instructor's talks and more.
A transformative experience
Many people who have taken the workshop say that it was a transformative experience, helping them to start new companies, write their books, transition to rewarding retirements, complete long overdue projects, and change the way they look at life.
Lisbon packages include tuition, hotel, breakfast
Spouses/companions who would like to travel with their partners but do not want to attend the workshop may share a room for an additional fee. Hotel rooms will be allotted on a first come, first served basis. In order to obtain the level of accommodations you seek please register early.
For more details
Classes will be held at The Vintage Lisboa Hotel, a small 5 star hotel, centrally located between the two popular districts of Avenida da Liberdade and Bairro Alto. The classes will be held for 5 days, 3 1/2 hours per day (from 9 am to 12:30 pm).
To get to know more about the workshop and fee structure, log on to http://creativityworkshop.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse