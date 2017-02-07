 
News By Tag
* Creativity Workshop In Lisbon
* Professional Workshops
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Manhattan
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Creativity Workshop in Lisbon Helps Professionals to Connect with Creativity& Invigorate Imagination

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Creativity Workshop In Lisbon
* Professional Workshops

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Manhattan - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- We are all born creative, curious and imaginative but these qualities can fade as we grow up. The workshop that will be held in Lisbon, the coolest city in Europe, will help you get your creativity back.

The Creativity Workshop in Lisbon will help professionals to connect with creativity and stimulate imagination, which will help you become more creative in your personal and professional life.

Using the tools of creative writing, art, memoir, photography, mapmaking, storytelling, and guided visualization participants will be given creativity training.

The creativity workshops have been attended by people from many different countries and professional fields, including business, psychology, education, the sciences, and the arts.

Lisbon is perfect to revive your creative instincts

Lisbon is a vibrant city where the contemporary and historic go hand in hand. It is a great walkers' city. You can wander endlessly through the stopping at charming cafes, winding cobbled stone streets, and boutiques along the way. Hop on a wooden tram car, examine the street art, visit the famous ceramic tiles museum or take in the vista of the sea... the possibilities are endless. Hence, Lisbon is a perfect place for creative regeneration. It is a small, friendly city of vast contrasts. You will find beaches and castles, world class art, picturesque old neighbourhoods and cutting edge new design, a relaxed day-time cafe culture and a vibrant night life, and great cuisine.

What you will learn

The Creativity Workshop is an experiential workshop of doing and experimenting. There will be exercises and instructors' talks to help you learn practical techniques to kindle your imagination and innovative thinking. You will be taught how to find inspiration in the world around you. The exercises and talks will enable you to get over creative blocks and the fear of failure. You will get a chance to work with many different mediums to develop your creativity in your chosen medium more deeply. They will engage your curiosity every day and make it work for you.

Workshop at a glance

The workshop at Lisbon will be held from March 25 to 29. The class with start with introduction on creativity and relaxation exercises. This will be followed by guided visualisation, automatic drawing exercises, automatic writing, storytelling exercises, trips to the past, writing, drawing, and photographing people you find in local cafes, instructor's talks and more.

A transformative experience

Many people who have taken the workshop say that it was a transformative experience, helping them to start new companies, write their books, transition to rewarding retirements, complete long overdue projects, and change the way they look at life.

Lisbon packages include tuition, hotel, breakfast

Spouses/companions who would like to travel with their partners but do not want to attend the workshop may share a room for an additional fee. Hotel rooms will be allotted on a first come, first served basis. In order to obtain the level of accommodations you seek please register early.

For more details

Classes will be held at The Vintage Lisboa Hotel, a small 5 star hotel, centrally located between the two popular districts of Avenida da Liberdade and Bairro Alto. The classes will be held for 5 days, 3 1/2 hours per day (from 9 am to 12:30 pm).

To get to know more about the workshop and fee structure, log on to http://creativityworkshop.com/creativity-workshop-in-lisb...
End
Source:Creativity Workshop
Email:***@creativityworkshop.com
Tags:Creativity Workshop In Lisbon, Professional Workshops
Industry:Event
Location:Manhattan - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Searchnscore News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share