News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
20% Discount Plus Free Shipping Exceed Buyer Expectations Of Medical Supplies Online
Be prepared to get hold of huge discount offer plus free shipping service. Make sure to place purchase orders of over $100 on a leading medical supplies online store, Online Medical Supply Store.
Priced all time low, this medical supplies online store puts up all of the medical supplies from every leading brand. It means buyers who are intending to buy a healthcare product of a particular brand on this store will get by that particular item this medical online store.
Like nowhere else, this medical supplies online store ensures to match price of any product if it's found below its price anywhere else. Buyers are, therefore, ensured to shop confidently on their store without any consternation of having their products been priced higher.
"Top of all, when product price discount and free shipping service are combined together, healthcare product buying cost naturally gets reduced. This will be a smart shopping approach on our buyers' part," elaborated an executive of the medical online store, Online Medical Supply Store.
For further details, buyers will have to dig into the store of www.OnlineMedicalSupply.com
About Online Medical Supply:
Online Medical Supply is an online store and supplier of medical and surgical equipment and supplies to clinics and hospitals, consumers, medical professionals, schools, businesses and governmental and non-profit agencies for over a decade. This store aims to provide its customers with the right solutions they want and offers the absolute best service and selection on medical equipment and supplies at the best possible price. Free shipping service is provided on orders valued over $100. Their shipping region encompasses almost all locations expect Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Business site: http://www.onlinemedicalsupply.com/
Phone (Toll Free): 800-278-0227
Fax: 800-964-9901
E-Mail: info@medicalsupplygroup.com
Contact
Online Medical Supply
***@medicalsupplygroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse